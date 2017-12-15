Breaking News
Newmark Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NMRK) to Ring The Nasdaq Stock Market Opening Bell in Celebration of Its IPO

ADVISORY, Dec. 15, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ﻿﻿

What: 
Newmark Group, Inc. (Nasdaq:NMRK), a rapidly growing, high-margin, full-service commercial real estate services business, will visit the Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square in celebration of its initial public offering (IPO).

In honor of the occasion, Howard W. Lutnick, Chairman & Barry M. Gosin, Chief Executive Officer, will ring the Opening Bell. 

Where:
Nasdaq MarketSite – 4 Times Square – 43rd & Broadway – Broadcast Studio

When:
Friday, December 15, 2017 – 9:15 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. ET  

Newmark Group, Inc. Media Contact:
Karen Laureano-Rikardsen
(212) 829-4975
[email protected]

Nasdaq MarketSite Media Contact:
Emily Pan
(646) 441-5120
[email protected]

About Newmark Group, Inc.
Newmark is a full-service commercial real estate services business that offers a complete suite of services and products for both owners and occupiers across the entire commercial real estate industry through brands, including Newmark Knight Frank, Newmark Cornish & Carey, Apartment Realty Advisors (“ARA”), Computerized Facility Integration, and Excess Space. Newmark’s investor/owner services and products include capital markets, which consists of investment sales, agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, diligence, underwriting and, under other trademarks and names like Berkeley Point and NKF Capital Markets, government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance and loan sales. Newmark’s occupier services and products include tenant representation, real estate management technology systems, workplace and occupancy strategy, global corporate services consulting, project management, lease administration and facilities management. Newmark enhances these services and products through innovative real estate technology solutions and data analytics designed to enable its clients to increase their efficiency and profits by optimizing their real estate portfolio. Newmark has relationships with many of the world’s largest commercial property owners, real estate developers and investors, as well as Fortune 500 and Forbes Global 2000 companies.

About Nasdaq
Nasdaq (Nasdaq:NDAQ) is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today’s global capital markets. As the creator of the world’s first electronic stock market, its technology powers more than 90 marketplaces in 50 countries, and 1 in 10 of the world’s securities transactions. Nasdaq is home to approximately 3,900 total listings with a market value of approximately $12 trillion. To learn more, visit: http://business.nasdaq.com   

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
