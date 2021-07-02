Newport Craft Brewing & Distilling Co. Purchased 293 – 298 JT Connell Highway from The City of Newport for its new state-of-the-art facility expansion and renovation.

Newport, Rhode Island, July 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE – Newport, Rhode Island – On Thursday, July 1, 2021, Newport Craft Brewing & Distilling Company acquired, from the City of Newport, 293-298 JT Connell Highway. The roughly 6-acre parcel on which the Brewery’s current facility sits, will facilitate the company’s planned 20,000 sq. ft. expansion of manufacturing and event space making Newport Craft the anchor of the North End urban plan and redevelopment.

Since the purchase of Newport Craft on November 15, 2017, the company has grown over 500%. Including the purchase of Braven Brewing Company on April 1, 2019, and Radiant Pig Craft Brewing on June 15, 2020. This year, 2021, Newport Craft Brewing & Distilling Co. is on track to hit nearly 20,000 BBLs, making it a regional brewery as well as one of the largest ‘Brewdistillerys in New England.’ In just three-and-a-half years, Newport Craft has produced multiple new beers, and built an entirely new world-class team. Newport Craft Beer can be found in eight states with spirits taking the lead in 33 states. Listed below is a list of awards and acquisitions pertaining to our spirits.

Thomas Tew Single Barrel, Silver Medal USA Spirits

Thomas Tew Reserve, Gold Medal USA Spirits

Sea Fog Single Malt, Silver Medal USA Spirits

Newport Gin, Silver Medal USA Spirits

White Squall Moonshine, Silver Medal USA Spirits

Thomas Tew Spiced, Official rum of NY Mets

Now serving Thomas Tew Rum in Disney Land

Ready to drink cocktails starting in 2022

The company completed the acquisition through a tax-exempt bond financing facility structured with Dime Bank and the Rhode Island Industrial Facilities Corporation. Working with and extending its appreciation to former City of Newport Mayor, Jamie Bova, current Mayor, Jean-Marie Napolitano and the Newport City Council, City Manager, Joseph Nicholson, Director of Planning and Economic Development, Patricia Reynolds, City Planner, Peter Friedrichs, Managing Director of the Rhode Island Commerce Corporation, William Ash, Rhode Island General Treasurer, Seth Magaziner, Senator Louis DiPalma, former Governor Gina Raimondo and Governor Daniel McKee, Newport Craft realized the first step in a project and vision begun more than 2 years ago.

Newport Craft has contracted with Parker Construction, of East Providence, Rhode Island, to bring the estimated $10 Million renovation and expansion project to life. The expansion’s design and groundwork is already in progress and will triple the footprint of Newport Craft’s manufacturing. The new build creates separate brewing and distilling areas, maximizes year-round production, by increasing it to 100,000 BBL a year and facilitating the storage of house 5,000 barrels of aging spirits. The North End and Greater Newport community should anticipate the project’s completion by the end of calendar year, 2022.

“The expansion of Newport Craft would not be possible without the relentless dedication and passion from this world-class team, as well as help from state and local government. This has been quite the journey, and it is just beginning. We are excited to continue growing as a company and can’t wait for the community to grow with us! Cheers” says Newport Craft CEO, Brendan O’Donnell.

Having already created over 30 jobs at Newport Craft and relocating 6 people from out-of-state, this expansion will further increase the number of skilled jobs available in all aspects of the business from brewing to distilling, from sales to marketing, and tasting room to event staff. Newport Craft is dedicated to helping the local job market and economy as well as helping to transform the North End of the City.

Along with increasing production space, this expansion will create a new state of the art modern rooftop event space, overlooking the City of Newport with picturesque views of Newport Harbor and the Newport Bridge, which will be able to hold private parties, weddings, corporate and other events up to 350 people. The new facility will also house a new taproom, outdoor entertaining areas and a beer garden. The renovation and expansion will also provide area for over 200 parking spaces on property. Locals and tourists alike will enjoy the coming together as a community to enjoy the recreational activities, beer & spirits. The newly renovated, efficient space is the perfect backdrop and venue for any type of event and social gathering.

While 2020 was a difficult year, Newport Craft would like to thank the local restaurants and liquor stores for their support that made it possible for continued production and growth. The Company would also like to thank the employees who worked hard through the pandemic and the distribution partners whom are largely responsible for the ever-expanding portfolio which now includes over 25 products.

There are many big things in store for the future of Newport Craft. To host an event with us please contact Erin Koons, [email protected] or Alicia Silvia, [email protected] For more information please visit, NewportCraft.com and follow us on all social media @NewportCraft.

