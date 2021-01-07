Newport Craft Partners with the Whiskey Dealer to Ship Spirits to 33 Spirits

Breaking News
Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 4 mins ago

Newport, Rhode Island, Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Newport, Rhode Island, January  7, 2021– Today, Newport Craft has announced their partnership with The Whiskey Dealer, providing customers with the luxury of enjoying their decadent spirits across the country. Shipping to 33 states, you can now have Newport Craft spirits ordered & shipped to your door using the link below or by visiting their website under the “shop” tab. 

“We are really excited to expand our spirits brands outside of Rhode Island even more than we already have with this new platform,” said CEO, Brendan O’Donnell. “Partnering with The Whiskey Dealer has given our customers the opportunity to enjoy our spirits in 33 states from the conveyance of their homes. After talking with the people who started The Whiskey Dealer, I learned that the idea was derived from the current environment we are all in with COVID-19 but has become the perfect channel for customers all over the country to access our spirits.”

 

[email protected]

(401) 849-5232

293 JT Connell Hwy,

Newport RI 02840

 

CONTACT: Katelyn McSherry
Newport Craft Brewing & Distilling Company
401-595-3873
[email protected]

