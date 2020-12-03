Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Newport Craft Takes Home Gold and Silver Medals in the 2020 USA Spirits Ratings Competition

Newport Craft Takes Home Gold and Silver Medals in the 2020 USA Spirits Ratings Competition

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 12 mins ago

Newport, Rhode Island, Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Newport Craft Spirits received Gold and Silver medals from a panel of high-profile spirits industry judges. In order to take home a medal in the competition, they must score highly in three different categories – Quality, Value and Packaging. Winning a medal at the USA Spirits Ratings Competition is the ultimate seal of approval, showing that Newport Craft Spirits are high-quality products with broad consumer appeal. Using a 100-point rating system as its guiding principles, USA Spirits awards medals for spirits that consumers want to buy, whether it is shopping for a spirit at a retail liquor store or ordering a spirit off a restaurant menu.

 

In order to receive a Gold or Silver medal at the USA Spirits Ratings competition, the spirits needed to score at least 80 to 90 points.

 

Below are the awarded spirits:

 

Thomas Tew Reserve Rum: Gold Medal, 90 points

Sea Fog Single Malt Whiskey: Silver Medal, 89 Points

White Squall Coastal Moonshine: Silver Medal, 89 points

Newport Craft Gin: Silver Medal, 88 Points

Thomas Tew Single Barrel Rum: Silver Medal, 87 Points

“We’re really excited that our spirits scored so highly on the various factors that determine the drinkability of a spirit,” said CEO, Brendan O’Donnell. “We really put a lot of emphasis on creating a spirit with broad consumer appeal, and one that spirit drinkers will enjoy for a variety of different occasions. This award is really a validation of our spirit making expertise.”

 

https://newportcraft.com/all-spirits

https://newportcraft.com/thomas-tew

 

[email protected]

(401) 849-5232

293 JT Connel Hwy,

Newport RI 02840

Attachment

  • 2020 USA SPIRITS 
CONTACT: Katelyn McSherry
Newport Craft Brewing & Distilling Company
401-595-3873
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.