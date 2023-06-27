ATLANTA, GA, June 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — via NewMediaWire – NewRegen (OTC:NREG), a leading comprehensive wellness services company, today announced the continued expansion of its Affiliate Partner in key geographic markets. The company’s newest partners include Murray Medical with six locations in the state of Georgia and Beauty By Kitten on Port St. Lucie, Florida.

The partner expansion is the latest in a series of milestones as NewRegen evolves its business and industry-leading solutions across key geographic markets in the United States. The signing of these two agreements, along with a number of other soon to be announced partners, coincides with the roll-out of their “NewRegen Now Program”, a marketing playbook and suite of technologies developed to accelerate patient adoption of the company’s wide range of wellness services, including Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT), Testosterone Replacement Therapy (TRT), IV Therapy, Immunity Support, Longevity Support, Peptide Therapy, Weight Management, Sexual Wellness, Allograph Suspension, Aesthetics, Mental Performance, and Physical Performance & Healing.

“Our partners are a force multiplier for market awareness and customer growth, both regionally and nationally. They offer deep wellness expertise, solutions-based services with a patient-first mindset, and a strong focus on empowering patient success,” said Everett Dickson, NewRegen chief executive officer. “This expansion comes at a pivotal time, when weight loss and overall wellness are increasing in demand, and we look forward to helping to enhance access to these therapies and improve health of all of our patients.”

The NewRegen Now Partner Program enables partners to create and distribute product educational content and marketing solutions throughout their growing, nationally distributed network and doctor-supervised wellness products. The program provides access to partner-tailored sales and product training, joint marketing programs, and dedicated in-market support through dedicated partner managers. To learn more about current service offerings or to schedule a consultation, visit https://newregen.com .

About NewRegen:

With offices in Atlanta and Fort Lauderdale, as well as a network of ten affiliate offices around the country, NewRegen provides adults with innovative and effective treatments to improve quality of life, happiness, and longevity. Their goal is to restore balance and equilibrium within the body so that at the most basic cellular level, your cells can efficiently repair, replace and replicate as they did on day one. NewRegen believes in helping people achieve improved internal and external health, increased vitality, and better sleep. Patients with hormone deficiencies, reduced immunity, excess body weight, sexual dysfunction, chronic pain, and many other health problems receive high-quality care at NewRegen, delivered with compassion and respect. NewRegen is a publicly traded company (OTC:NREG).

Safe Harbor Statement

This communication contains statements that may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Those statements include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of New regen Inc. and members of its management as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based.

Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Important factors currently known to management that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-statements include fluctuation of operating results, the ability to compete successfully, and the ability to complete before-mentioned transactions.

The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events or changes to future operating results.

Everett Dickson

832-752-4489

everett@newregen.com