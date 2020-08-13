Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / News Release Omni-Lite Industries Reports Second Quarter and First Half Fiscal 2020 Results and Announces Conference Call for Investors to Be Held on August 17, 2020

News Release Omni-Lite Industries Reports Second Quarter and First Half Fiscal 2020 Results and Announces Conference Call for Investors to Be Held on August 17, 2020

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 11 mins ago

Second Quarter Highlights Include:

  • Revenue of US$1.6 million, a 37% decline compared to prior year period
  • Free Cash Flow(1) of approximately US$320,000, representing a US$315,000 increase over the prior year period
  • Liquidity of US$3.1 million(2), including US$1.5 million of Revolver Undrawn Capacity
  • Net Cash(2) of US$127,000
  • Management Actions to Reposition and Align Company to Current Market Conditions

TSXV: OML
OTCQX: OLNCF

CERRITOS, Calif., Aug. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc. (the “Company”) (TSXV: OML; OTCQX: OLNCF) reported financial and operating results for the second quarter of fiscal 2020, ended June 30, 2020, and information on management actions and cost-saving initiatives completed in and after the fiscal quarter.

Second Quarter Fiscal 2020 Results

Second quarter fiscal 2020 revenue was US$1.6 million, representing a 37% decrease compared to second quarter of fiscal 2019 of US$2.6 million. The second quarter fiscal 2020 decrease was largely attributable to lower commercial aerospace fastener component volume impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Second quarter fiscal 2020 Adjusted EBITDA(1) was US($142,621) compared to US$380,616 in the second quarter fiscal 2019. The second quarter fiscal 2020 net loss was US($263,414), or US$(0.02) per diluted common share, as compared to second quarter 2019 net income of US$119,320 or US$0.01 per diluted common share.

Second quarter fiscal 2020 Adjusted EBITDA and net income were adversely affected by lower commercial aerospace fastener component revenue related to the COVID-19 pandemic impact on fastener demand for new commercial aircraft build rates, adjustments in inventory levels at our commercial aerospace customers as well as plant disruptions and shutdowns at certain of our customers.

Free cash flow(1) was US$321,042 for the second quarter of fiscal 2020, compared to US$5,507 in second quarter of fiscal 2019. The year-over-year increase was driven primarily by net working capital inflows resulting from collections on accounts receivable and net inventory destocking.

Cash balance at the end of quarter was US$1.6 million, and outstanding debt(2) of US$1.5 million, resulting in net cash of US$127,000. The Company had US$1.5 million undrawn capacity under its revolving credit facility.

First Half Fiscal 2020 Results

First half fiscal 2020 revenue was $US3.7 million, or a 25% decrease as compared to US$5.0 million in the first half of fiscal 2019. First half fiscal 2020 Adjusted EBITDA(1) was US$54,063 compared to US$1.1 million in the first half of fiscal 2019. First half fiscal 2020 net loss was US($350,490), or US$(0.03) per diluted share as compared to net income of US$354,332, or US$0.03 in the first half of fiscal 2019.

Free cash flow(1) was US$(25,743) for the first half of fiscal 2020, compared to US$(428,113) in first half of fiscal 2019. The approximately US$402,000 increase in free cash flow generation was driven, in part, by net working capital inflows resulting from collections on accounts receivable, tempered growth in the build-for-stock inventory program, offset by reduced accounts payable levels.

Management Actions

Operations at our California manufacturing facility resumed as expected on August 4th after the previously announced 10-day shutdown for cleaning and sanitizing procedures in connection with COVID-19. During the shutdown period, additional workflow procedures were put in place to further enhance social distancing protocols. Additionally, the Company implemented and substantially completed a repositioning and alignment plan that will result in cost reductions and efficiencies at the facility. These restructuring actions along with other cost saving initiatives are expected to yield annual cost savings of approximately US$600,000 and will accelerate margin expansion when recovery in the commercial aerospace market takes hold.

Management Comments

David Robbins, Omni-Lite’s President and Chief Executive Officer, said: 

“Given the impact of COVID-19 on the commercial aerospace sector, we are taking necessary and decisive action to adjust the cost structure at our California operation to better align with lower demand, and to position us to respond to new ongoing demand for engineered fastener components for defense aerospace applications. 

During the quarter, we saw growth in demand for our microelectronics products and contract manufacturing services provided at our Monzite division, driven largely by continued demand in the defense aerospace platforms Monzite supports.

I would like to thank all our employees for their exceptional commitment and dedication demonstrated since the start of this challenging time. We are considered critical infrastructure providers by the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA).”

Summary of Financial Highlights
All figures in US dollars unless noted

For the three months ended June 30
Revenue $1,623,650 $2,573,509
Adjusted EBITDA(1) (142,621) 380,616
Free Cash Flow(1) 321,042 5,507
Net income (263,414) 119,320
Diluted EPS ($0.02) $0.01

For the three months ended June 30
  2020 2019
Revenue $3,768,520  $5,018,034
Adjusted EBITDA(1) 54,063 1,111,399
Free Cash Flow(1) (25,743) (428,113)
Net income (350,490) 354,332

(1) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS financial measure defined as earnings before interest income, interest expense, taxes, depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation, and non-recurring items, if any. Free Cash Flow is a non-IFRS financial measure defined as cash flow from operations minus capital expenditures.
(2) Excludes US$819,700 Paycheck Protection Program Loan pursuant to the CARES Act, subject to pending application and approval for forgiveness in its entirety.

Investor Conference Call

Omni-Lite will host a conference call for investors on Monday, August 17, 2020, beginning at 1:00 P.M. Eastern Time to discuss our second quarter and first half fiscal 2020 results. To join the conference call, dial 888-428-7458 in the USA and Canada, or 862-298-0702 for all other countries. Please call five to ten minutes prior to the scheduled start time. A replay of the conference call will be available 48 hours after the call and archived on the Company’s investors page of the Company’s website at www.omni-lite.com for 12 months.

About Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc.

Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc. is an innovative company that develops and manufactures mission critical, precision components utilized by Fortune 100 companies in the aerospace and defense industries.

For further information, please contact:

Mr. David Robbins
President and Chief Executive Officer
Tel. No. (562) 404-8510 or (800) 577-6664
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.omni-lite.com

Forward Looking Statements

Except for statements of historical fact, this news release contains certain “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as “plan”, “expect”, “project”, “intent”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “estimate” and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions “may” or “will” occur. Forward-looking information in this press release includes, but is not limited to, the expect future performance of the Company. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. We cannot guarantee future results, performance or achievements. Consequently, there is no representation that the actual results achieved will be the same, in whole or in part, as those set out in the forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information. Some of the risks and other factors that could cause the results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information include, but are not limited to: general economic conditions in Canada, the United States and globally; industry conditions, governmental regulation, including environmental consents and approvals, if and when required; stock market volatility; competition for, among other things, capital, skilled personnel and supplies; changes in tax laws; and the other risk factors disclosed under our profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Readers are cautioned that this list of risk factors should not be construed as exhaustive.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. We undertake no duty to update any of the forward-looking information to conform such information to actual results or to changes in our expectations except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.