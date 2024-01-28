California Gov. Gavin Newsom claimed that President Biden is trying to act on the southern border, but Republicans are failing to act on the crisis to influence the upcoming presidential election.

“The president put out a comprehensive strategy, a pathway to citizenship along the lines of their former hero, Ronald Reagan, to address the reality on the ground,” Newsom said during an appearance on ABC’s “This Week” with George Stephanopoulos.

Newsom,

[Read Full story at source]