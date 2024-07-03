Two-term California Gov. Gavin Newsom travels on Wednesday to the nation’s capital, to take part in a meeting President Biden has called with the nation’s Democratic governors in the wake of Biden’s extremely rough performance during last Thursday’s debate with former President Trump.
“Governor Newsom will head to the White House tomorrow to attend the Governors meeting and to stand with the President,” a spokesperson for the California governor said
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
