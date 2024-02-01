Gov. Gavin Newsom recalled in leaked footage that a store worker blamed his own policies to his face as they both witnessed a brazen theft unfold in California.
The video, first shared on X by a reporter with The San Francisco Standard, showed a portion of a Zoom meeting with Newsom and other elected California officials.
The governor said that the exchange came while he was checking out a store and observed a man “just walking out” of the store without paying.
<
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Newsom recalls seeing brazen theft, refuses photo and asks for manager when worker blames him: LEAKED VIDEO - January 31, 2024
- Chinese communists ‘desperate to crush’ religion, ‘faith in God,’ Republican representative warns - January 31, 2024
- Dead, not on arrival: Where the bipartisan border deal stands in Congress before anyone has even seen it - January 31, 2024