California Gov. Gavin Newsom called on President Biden to debate former President Donald Trump, the GOP frontrunner, arguing that the president could “beat” Trump like he did in 2020.

“Biden beat Trump in the prior debates. I look forward to it,” the California Democrat said during an appearance on NBC’s “Meet the Press” on Sunday.

The comment comes as Biden has so far refused to commit to debate Trump, who has a commanding lead in the R

[Read Full story at source]