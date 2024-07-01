California Gov. Gavin Newsom is headed to New Hampshire this week to headline a Democrat campaign event just days after the Biden-Trump presidential debate, fueling more speculation that he may be preparing to step in if Biden backs out of the 2024 race.
The event, called the “Blue Summer Campaign Kick-Off,” will be spearheaded by the New Hampshire Senate Democratic Caucus on July 8.
“I will never turn my back on President Biden,” Newsom told reporters i
