California Gov. Gavin Newsom is headed to New Hampshire this week to headline a Democrat campaign event just days after the Biden-Trump presidential debate, fueling more speculation that he may be preparing to step in if Biden backs out of the 2024 race.

The event, called the “Blue Summer Campaign Kick-Off,” will be spearheaded by the New Hampshire Senate Democratic Caucus on July 8.

“I will never turn my back on President Biden,” Newsom told reporters i

[Read Full story at source]