NEW YORK, June 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Newsweek, the modern global digital news organization, today announced the release of its first Specialists and Surgeons ranking in partnership with Statista. This ranking highlights top physicians specializing in prostate, spinal, and vascular care.

The newly released ranking represents a significant advancement in the accessibility and transparency of quality healthcare. By identifying and celebrating the top physicians in prostate, spinal, and vascular care, this ranking serves as a valuable resource for patients seeking the best medical treatment available. The inclusion of detailed methodologies, including peer recommendations and physician performance data, ensures that the rankings are based on robust and reliable criteria.

This initiative not only honors the dedication and expertise of these physicians but also empowers patients to make informed decisions about their healthcare, ultimately fostering a higher standard of medical excellence across the country.

The methodologies for Newsweek’s Specialists and Surgeons rankings are based on multiple data sources, including extensive online surveys where thousands of medical experts provide recommendations for their peers both within and outside of their states. Additionally, physician performance data from trusted databases, such as Medicare, is analyzed to evaluate the quality and quantity of procedures performed. Quality scores, derived from peer assessments on care standards and the use of the latest medical equipment, further enhance the evaluation. Physicians’ board certifications add another layer of credibility. Newsweek will link to doctors’ Zocdoc profiles where available so patients can easily find and instantly book visits with these top specialists.

“At Newsweek, we are committed to recognizing excellence in the medical field,” said Josh Smith, Newsweek’s Director of Growth and Strategic Partnerships. “Our Best Doctors Rankings aims to highlight the outstanding work of physicians who are making significant contributions to healthcare, ensuring that patients have access to the best medical care available. By showcasing these top specialists, we hope to guide individuals in finding the right experts for their medical needs.”

America’s Best Vascular Surgeons 2024

newsweek.com/abvs-2024

America’s Best Spine Surgeons 2024

newsweek.com/abss-2024

America’s Best Prostate Cancer Specialists 2024

newsweek.com/abpcs-2024

