Leading global publication partners with Kia to highlight green issues and drive environmental awareness

NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Newsweek, the global media organization, announced the launch of Better Planet , a new content strategy focused on sustainability and a changing world. Better Planet will launch in partnership with Kia, which is undergoing a total transformation focused on becoming a leader in sustainable mobility by popularizing EVs and increasing the use of recyclable materials and clean energy in production.

As part of this collaboration, Newsweek will publish Better Planet – a dedicated section within its website focused on green issues and providing readers with a comprehensive source of news, features and insights into the world of sustainability. It will also be a featured cover story in the magazine edition.

“Better Planet exemplifies Newsweek’s commitment to covering the health of our planet with reporting that is fair, factual – and often challenges conventional wisdom,” said Newsweek’s Global Editor in Chief, Nancy Cooper. “Our hub will offer compelling narratives and profiles that we believe will inspire readers to join in efforts to shape a sustainable future.”

By leveraging its newsroom of expert journalists, thought leaders and contributors, Newsweek aims to engage and educate its audience to build a community around inspiring stories and personalities driving our future and a better planet.

“We are excited to partner with Kia for this pioneering sustainability initiative,” said Kevin Gentzel, Global Chief Commercial and Growth Officer of Newsweek. “Kia is an ideal brand partner for us to work with given our mutual belief in the purpose of Better Planet and the value Newsweek’s journalists, contributors and audience brings to the initiative.”

Kia is a symbol of innovation, challenge and sustainability and is a natural partner for Newsweek’s sustainability content initiative. The company’s commitment to environmental stewardship is exemplified through its comprehensive sustainability program, which encompasses electric vehicle manufacturing, renewable energy adoption and eco-friendly manufacturing processes.

Russell Wager, VP of Marketing at Kia America, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership stating, “Kia is proud to partner with Newsweek on their sustainability content initiative, as it aligns seamlessly with our broader sustainability goals. We believe in the power of education and awareness to drive positive change, and through this collaboration, Kia aims to inspire a global movement toward a more sustainable future.”

For more information about Newsweek’s sustainability content initiative and Kia’s commitment to a greener future, please visit https://worldwide.kia.com/int/sustainability .

About Newsweek

Newsweek is the global digital news organization built around the iconic 90-year-old American magazine. Newsweek reaches 100 million people monthly with its thought-provoking news, opinion, images, graphics, and video delivered across a dozen print and digital platforms. Headquartered in New York City, Newsweek also publishes international editions in EMEA and Asia.

About Kia

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top automotive quality surveys and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands. Kia serves as the “Official Automotive Partner” of the NBA and offers a range of gasoline, hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electrified vehicles sold through a network of over 775 dealers in the U.S., including several cars and SUVs proudly assembled in America*.

