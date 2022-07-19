Newsweek Names Armstrong World Industries One of America’s Most Trusted Companies in 2022

LANCASTER, Pa., July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI), a leader in the design, innovation and manufacture of ceiling and wall solutions, has been named one of Newsweek’s Most Trusted Companies in America in 2022. AWI is the only ceilings and walls company to make the list.

President and Chief Executive Officer Vic Grizzle said, “As one of the oldest manufacturers in the country, we’ve built our reputation on innovation, quality and trust, and it’s great to see that validated by our customers, employees and investors. Receiving this recognition is a testament to our company culture and our employees’ commitment to providing our customers with the safest, highest performing and most sustainable ceiling and wall solutions available today.”

Newsweek’s first annual list of America’s Most Trusted Companies were identified through an independent survey of approximately 50,000 U.S. residents who rated publicly traded companies in the U.S. with revenues over $500 million. According to Newsweek and its survey partner Statista, survey participants were asked for their opinions about whether “individual companies treated their customers fairly, treated their employees fairly and would be good long-term investments.”

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (AWI) is a leader in the design and manufacture of innovative commercial ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. With $1.1 billion in revenue in 2021, AWI has approximately 2,800 employees and a manufacturing network of 15 facilities, plus six facilities dedicated to its WAVE joint venture.