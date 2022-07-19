Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Newsweek Names Armstrong World Industries One of America’s Most Trusted Companies in 2022

Newsweek Names Armstrong World Industries One of America’s Most Trusted Companies in 2022

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 8 mins ago

LANCASTER, Pa., July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI), a leader in the design, innovation and manufacture of ceiling and wall solutions, has been named one of Newsweek’s Most Trusted Companies in America in 2022. AWI is the only ceilings and walls company to make the list.

President and Chief Executive Officer Vic Grizzle said, “As one of the oldest manufacturers in the country, we’ve built our reputation on innovation, quality and trust, and it’s great to see that validated by our customers, employees and investors. Receiving this recognition is a testament to our company culture and our employees’ commitment to providing our customers with the safest, highest performing and most sustainable ceiling and wall solutions available today.”

Newsweek’s first annual list of America’s Most Trusted Companies were identified through an independent survey of approximately 50,000 U.S. residents who rated publicly traded companies in the U.S. with revenues over $500 million. According to Newsweek and its survey partner Statista, survey participants were asked for their opinions about whether “individual companies treated their customers fairly, treated their employees fairly and would be good long-term investments.” 

About Armstrong World Industries
Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (AWI) is a leader in the design and manufacture of innovative commercial ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. With $1.1 billion in revenue in 2021, AWI has approximately 2,800 employees and a manufacturing network of 15 facilities, plus six facilities dedicated to its WAVE joint venture.

Contacts        
Investors:
Media:		   Theresa Womble, tlwomble@armstrongceilings.com or (717) 396-6354
Jennifer Johnson, jenniferjohnson@armstrongceilings.com or (866) 321-6677
     

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.