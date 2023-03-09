COLUMBUS, Ohio, March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — My Bath & Body Works, Bath & Body Works’ loyalty and rewards program, has been recognized as America’s Best Loyalty Program in the Health & Beauty category on Newsweek’s & Statista’s list of America’s Best Loyalty Programs 2023. My Bath & Body Works received a top three ranking within the category and ranks above other well-known competitors with longer-tenured programs.

“We’re thrilled to be recognized as a provider of one of the country’s best loyalty programs,” says Bath & Body Works Brand President Julie Rosen. “We’ve worked hard to deliver benefits that reflect what our customers want, and this program allows us to further refine our offerings and meet our customers where they are today.”

In determining America’s Best Loyalty Programs, Newsweek partnered with global data research firm Statista to survey more than 4,000 U.S. customers who are members of loyalty programs of retailers or serviced providers. In total around 16,000 evaluations were collected. Customers evaluated loyalty programs based on criteria such as ease and enjoyment, overall satisfaction, and likelihood of recommending the program to friends and family.

Launched nationwide in August 2022, My Bath & Body Works’ program enrollment has soared to over 33 million members in just six months. Active loyalty members represent about half of the company’s total customer base, and loyalty sales represent approximately two thirds of U.S. sales since launch.

The My Bath & Body Works loyalty program extends the following benefits to members:

Earn points with every purchase ($1 spent = 10 points).

Spend $100 or earn 1,000 points ​and redeem a free product of your choice (up to $16.95).

Early access and sneak peeks to big events and new fragrance launches.

A free birthday gift each year.

A free welcome offer upon signing up ($10 off $30 purchase).

An exclusive mobile app that makes it easy to shop, view offers, and gain access to member exclusives.

For more information on My Bath & Body Works loyalty program and to enroll, visit bathandbodyworks.com.

ABOUT BATH & BODY WORKS

Home of America’s Favorite Fragrances®, Bath & Body Works is a global leader in personal care and home fragrance, including the top-selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap. Powered by agility and innovation, the company’s predominantly U.S.-based supply chain enables the company to deliver quality, on-trend luxuries at affordable prices. Bath & Body Works serves and delights customers however and wherever they want to shop, from welcoming, in-store experiences at more than 1,800 company-operated Bath & Body Works locations in the U.S. and Canada and more than 425 international franchised locations to an online storefront at bathandbodyworks.com.

