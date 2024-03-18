Award-winning editor with expertise running global newsrooms will continue Newsweek’s mission to expand its digital presence and reach a broader audience

Jennifer H. Cunningham Newsweek Names Jennifer H. Cunningham as Executive Editor

NEW YORK, March 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Dev Pragad, CEO of Newsweek , today announced the appointment of award-winning journalist and editor Jennifer H. Cunningham to the post of Executive Editor. Cunningham will oversee all news content and strategy and report directly to Global Editor-in-Chief Nancy Cooper. Cunningham will collaborate with a team that embodies the core values of fearless and responsible journalism. In an era characterized by constant change and evolving news dynamics, Newsweek reporters have remained unwavering in their commitment to accuracy, relevance, and balance.

Cunningham brings nearly 20 years of experience writing, reporting, editing, and managing editorial teams that cover geo-politics, international news, and breaking news. She was previously the Editor-in-Chief of the news division at Business Insider, where she led the newsroom to its first Pulitzer Prize in 2022. During her time at Business Insider, Cunningham oversaw a global team of journalists at bureaus in the US, UK, and Singapore.

“We are delighted to have Jennifer lead our global newsroom,” said Dev Pragad. “I can’t think of a more qualified journalist to help drive our editorial coverage. Her experiences covering major news stories shows her depth and dedication to reporting and fairness. Jennifer has the skills and knowledge to carry on Newsweek’s legacy in a modern era.”

Throughout her career, Cunningham has covered pivotal world events, including the Sandy Hook Elementary school shooting, Hurricane Sandy in New York City and New Jersey, and the 2008 and 2012 presidential elections.

“For more than 90 years, Newsweek has been fervently dedicated to journalism and informing readers, and I am thrilled to join such a renowned news organization,” said Cunningham. “My lifelong passion for covering news and establishing genuine connections with readers has led me to this moment. I eagerly anticipate collaborating with the skilled team at Newsweek to produce content that not only captures the spirit of the times but also captivates, entertains, and deeply resonates with audiences across various platforms.”

Cunningham has received numerous accolades, including the 2024 Beacon Award from The Ellis Island Honors Society and recognition from the New York Association of Black Journalists for her reporting on Whitney Houston’s passing. She is also the chairperson of The Dr. Norton and Rosalind Massow Scholarship Fund for journalists at the Newswomen’s Club of New York, the nation’s oldest nonprofit advocacy group for women in the newsroom, where she’s also the former president.

About Newsweek:

Newsweek is the global digital news organization built around the iconic 92-year-old American magazine. Newsweek reaches 100 million people monthly with its thought-provoking news, opinion, images, graphics, and video delivered across a dozen print and digital platforms. Headquartered in New York City, Newsweek also publishes international editions in EMEA and Asia.

Contact:

Ben Billingsley

Broadsheet Communications for Newsweek

[email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/554a6cff-ccc3-43d2-81d2-9cd07872fe0f