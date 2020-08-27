Newsweek Selects Sierra Tucson as Arizona’s Best Addiction Treatment Center

Breaking News
Facility honored for superior service, reputation, and accreditation

TUCSON, Ariz., Aug. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sierra Tucson is proud to announce that it has been selected by Newsweek as the best addiction treatment center in the state of Arizona.

This is the first year Newsweek has evaluated and ranked addiction treatment facilities. The inaugural effort included detailed assessments of treatment centers in 20 states.

“We are honored to be recognized for our efforts to improve the lives of individuals and families who have been impacted by substance use and addiction,” said Sierra Tucson CEO Valerie Kading, DNP, MBA, MSN, PMHNP-BC. “The fact that the Newsweek rankings were based in part on surveys of our peers in the healthcare field makes this recognition particularly meaningful.”

Established in 1983, Sierra Tucson is a nationally respected provider of comprehensive residential services for adults of all genders who have been struggling with substance use disorders and other mental and behavioral health concerns. The center employs a client-directed, outcome-informed approach to treatment, with an emphasis on evidence-based, research-supported services and integrative therapies.

In addition to being accredited by The Joint Commission, Sierra Tucson has also earned dual licensure as both an inpatient behavioral health unit and a residential treatment center.  

“The entire Sierra Tucson team works diligently to ensure that every person who is entrusted to our care receives the personalized services that will empower them to achieve successful long-term recovery,” Dr. Kading said. “The best possible outcome of our recognition in Newsweek is that it will give us the opportunity to help even more people during their time of need.”

About the Evaluation

Newsweek partnered with Statista Inc., a global market research and consumer data firm, to determine the premier addiction treatment facilities in each of the states that were included in this year’s report. The evaluation process included surveys of doctors, other healthcare professionals, and administrators. The facilities were assigned scores based on their quality of service, reputation, and accreditation.

The 20 states that were involved in this year’s rankings have the greatest number of addiction treatment facilities as determined by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA).

