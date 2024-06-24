NEW YORK, June 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Newsweek ’s groundbreaking series Unconventional has been honored with six prestigious Telly Awards , recognizing its excellence in video and television across various categories.

Unconventional, which recently launched its second season, explores the lives and stories of individuals committed to adventure and service to their country. The series features Newsweek Editor at Large, Naveed Jamali, who is a military expert, author, veteran, journalist, and former spy, following a new generation entering the U.S. military and how they bring diversity and new attitudes while still upholding the traditions of one of our nation’s oldest institutions. The series has resonated with audiences for its authentic storytelling to humanize and demystify the newest generation of women and men who serve our country.

The six Telly Awards won by Unconventional include:

Gold Telly Award for Recruitment – Non-Broadcast for Unconventional: An Exclusive Look At The B-2 Spirit Stealth Bomber

for Unconventional: An Exclusive Look At The B-2 Spirit Stealth Bomber Gold Telly Award for Best Documentary Series – Explainer – Non-Broadcast for Unconventional: An Exclusive Look At The B-2 Spirit Stealth Bomber

for Unconventional: An Exclusive Look At The B-2 Spirit Stealth Bomber Silver Telly Award for Entertainment – Non-Broadcast for Unconventional: An Exclusive Look At The B-2 Spirit Stealth Bomber

for Unconventional: An Exclusive Look At The B-2 Spirit Stealth Bomber Silver Telly Award for Non-Scripted – Online for the series Unconventional

for the series Unconventional Bronze Telly Award for Entertainment – Online for the series Unconventional

for the series Unconventional Bronze Telly Award for Information – Non-Broadcast for Unconventional: An Exclusive Look At The B-2 Spirit Stealth Bomber

Newsweek’s Telly Award wins follow Unconventional being honored by the Webby’s for best-branded entertainment video series. The second season of Unconventional continues to push boundaries, featuring new and inspiring stories that challenge the status quo and encourage viewers to embrace diversity and individuality.

“We are incredibly proud of the recognition Unconventional has received from the Telly Awards,” said Naveed Jamali, series host and Newsweek Editor at Large. “This series exemplifies our commitment to high-quality, authentic storytelling and innovative original content that not only entertains but also inspires. We look forward to continuing to share these powerful stories with our audience.”

The Telly Awards celebrate outstanding achievements in video and television, covering various screens such as commercials, non-broadcast content, and social media videos. Founded in 1979, the awards attract over 12,000 submissions annually from a global audience.

About Newsweek:

Newsweek is the modern global digital news organization built around the iconic 92-year-old American magazine. Newsweek reaches 100 million people monthly with its thought-provoking news, opinion, images, graphics, and video delivered across a dozen print and digital platforms. Headquartered in New York City, Newsweek also publishes international editions in EMEA and Asia.

Contact:

Alyssa M. Tognetti

Broadsheet Communications for Newsweek

[email protected]