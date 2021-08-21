Newswire Helps Client in the Mortgage Space Earn Feature in Popular Industry Publication

Earned media mentions in trusted and relevant media publications can help companies build brand awareness and strengthen their credibility.

NEW YORK, Aug. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Through a combination of its robust SaaS platform and the experience of its Media and Marketing experts, Newswire, an industry leader in press release distribution services , continues to help its clients distribute the right message to the right audience at the right time.

Recently, Newswire’s client in the mortgage space was featured in a popular industry publication that provides its readers with breaking and up-to-date information about the mortgage and housing market.

The article focused solely on the client’s two recent hires of senior-level executives and covered the continued growth of the company that’s focused on providing digital solutions and services for the mortgage industry.

“New hires and employee promotions are two newsworthy topics that make for effective press releases,” said Charlie Terenzio, CMO and SVP of Media and Marketing Communications. “When our clients make these decisions, we support them with the creation of compelling press releases that highlight the most important details in a way that’s equal parts interesting and informative.”

When crafting the press release that ultimately led to this earned media mention in a notable industry publication, Newswire’s team focused on the employees’ accomplishments, experience, expertise, and the value they’ll bring to the organization and how it’ll benefit their customers.

For companies of all sizes and industries, the development of newsworthy topics can determine the success of a press release.

In addition to event press releases, funding announcements, rebranding, and more, the hiring of a new employee or the promotion of a current employee are topics that can communicate to the company’s target audience, potential investors, and relevant media publications that the brand is focused on the future success of their business.

“Our team leveraged our process of crafting a compelling story, launching targeted campaigns, and identifying media opportunities and the result was a valuable earned media mention for our client,” added Terenzio.

