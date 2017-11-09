Newtek Business Services Corp. Assigned “A-” Rating from Egan-Jones

LAKE SUCCESS, N.Y., Nov. 09, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Newtek Business Services Corp. (“Newtek” or the “Company”), (Nasdaq:NEWT), an internally managed business development company (“BDC”), today announced that the Company has been assigned a rating of “A-” from Egan-Jones Ratings Co. (“Egan-Jones”). Egan-Jones noted that its credit rating rationale was supported by, among other things, Newtek’s strong loan portfolio, unique business model, state-of-the-art technology, and flexible, customizable financing solutions for seasoned small businesses.

Barry Sloane, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer said, “We are extremely pleased to announce this “A-” rating from a nationally recognized organization such as Egan-Jones. We believe that this rating is testament to the fortitude of our time-honored business model which is predicated on cutting-edge technology, a robust menu of business and financial solutions offerings and strong performance of our geographically and industry-diversified loan portfolio.”

Egan-Jones is a Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization and is recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider. Egan-Jones is also certified by the European Securities and Markets Authority.

