BOCA RATON, Fla., April 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — NewtekOne, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: NEWT), announced today that it has hired Mr. Taylor Quinn as Senior Vice President, Chief Risk Officer for NewtekOne and Newtek Bank, N.A., effective today.

Mr. Quinn comes to the Company as an established financial services executive with close to 15 years of experience in audit, finance, and risk management with a focus in the banking space. Most recently, Taylor was the Senior Vice President, Chief Audit Executive at Amalgamated Bank where he was responsible for independently assisting the audit committee of the board of directors in fulfilling their oversight responsibility by evaluating the design and effectiveness of Amalgamated Bank’s control environment. Further, Taylor developed and integrated audit and risk management frameworks across the enterprise through deployment of technology. Prior to Amalgamated Bank, Taylor worked at KPMG LLP as Audit Senior Manager in banking and capital markets where he worked with the audit, risk and regulatory functions.

Taylor holds a B.S. in Finance and M.S. in Accounting from St. John’s University, Peter J. Tobin School of Business. Taylor is also a Certified Public Accountant.

Barry Sloane, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer commented, “We are thrilled to announce Taylor Quinn joining the senior management team at NewtekOne and Newtek Bank as Chief Risk Officer. Taylor brings many years of experience in the financial services and banking industry in managing risk. This addition is part of our focus to manage our growth and risk as a financial holding company and nationally chartered bank.”

About NewtekOne, Inc.

NewtekOne®, Your Business Solutions Company®, is a financial holding company, which along with its bank and non-bank consolidated subsidiaries, (collectively, “NewtekOne”), provides a wide range of business and financial solutions under the Newtek® brand to the small- and medium-sized business (“SMB”) market. Since 1999, NewtekOne has provided state-of-the-art, cost-efficient products and services and efficient business strategies to SMB relationships across all 50 states to help them grow their sales, control their expenses and reduce their risk.

NewtekOne’s and its subsidiaries’ business and financial solutions include: banking (Newtek Bank, N.A.), Business Lending, SBA Lending Solutions, Electronic Payment Processing, Technology Solutions (Cloud Computing, Data Backup, Storage and Retrieval, IT Consulting), eCommerce, Accounts Receivable Financing & Inventory Financing, Insurance Solutions, Web Services, and Payroll and Benefits Solutions.

Newtek®, NewtekOne®, Newtek Bank®, National Association, Your Business Solutions Company® and One Solution for All Your Business Needs® are registered trademarks of NewtekOne, Inc.

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the rules and regulations of the Private Securities Litigation and Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on management’s current expectations and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. These statements are not guarantees of future results or occurrences and are subject to change, possibly materially. See “Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” and the sections entitled “Risk Factors” in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission available on NewtekOne’s website (https://investor.newtekbusinessservices.com/sec-filings) and on the Securities and Exchange Commission’s website (www.sec.gov). Any forward-looking statements made by or on behalf of NewtekOne speak only as to the date they are made, and NewtekOne does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of circumstances or events that arise after the date the forward-looking statements were made.

SOURCE: NewtekOne, Inc.