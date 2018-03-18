Nexans : EVOLUTION OF GOVERNANCE

Breaking News
Paris La Defense, 18 March 2018 – Nexans’ Board of Directors has been informed that the Group’s Chief Executive Officer Arnaud Poupart-Lafarge has requested to leave the company as soon as possible due to personal reasons. 

The Board of Directors has requested that Arnaud Poupart-Lafarge ensure a transition period until September 30, 2018 at the latest, which he has accepted.

The Board of Directors unanimously recognizes and warmly thanks Arnaud Poupart-Lafarge for his services and leadership in turning around the company and driving its growth since he started in the role in 2014 as well as accepting to support a period of managerial transition.

The Board of Directors, chaired by Georges Chodron de Courcel, in application of the Group succession plan, and in full agreement with Arnaud Poupart-Lafarge,  has this day requested Pascal Portevin, in his role as Deputy CEO to expand his responsibilities to support the transition. He will, together with the CEO, drive the implementation of Nexans’ “Paced for Growth” strategic plan.

Georges Chodron de Courcel, Nexans Chairman of the Board states, “The Board of Directors and I are fully confident in the ability of Nexans’ Management Board to drive the execution of our strategy both during this period of transition and afterwards.

The Board of Directors has decided to launch a recruitment process both internally and externally to fill the role of Chief Executive Officer as soon as possible.

Analysts and investors are welcome to attend a conference call with Arnaud Poupart-Lafarge and Pascal Portevin, arranged on Monday 19 March 2018 at noon (Paris time).
To connect, please dial one of the following numbers and ask for “Nexans Conference Call”:
From France: +33 (0) 1 71 23 01 07
From other European countries: +44 1296 480 180
From the United States: +1 718 354 1176
Confirmation code: 207 997 67#

About Nexans

As a global leader in advanced cabling and connectivity solutions, Nexans brings energy to life through an extensive range of best-in-class products and innovative services. For over 120 years, innovation has been the company’s hallmark, enabling Nexans to drive a safer, smarter and more efficient future together with its customers.
Today, the Nexans Group is committed to facilitating energy transition and supporting the exponential growth of data by empowering its customers in four main business areas: Building & Territories (including utilities, smart grids, e­mobility), High Voltage & Projects (covering offshore wind farms, submarine interconnections, land high voltage), Telecom & Data (covering data transmission, telecom networks, hyperscale data centers, LAN), and Industry & Solutions (including renewables, transportation, Oil & Gas, automation, and others).
Corporate Social Responsibility is a guiding principle of Nexans’ business activities and internal practices. In 2013 Nexans became the first cable provider to create a Foundation supporting sustainable initiatives bringing access to energy to disadvantaged communities worldwide. The Group’s commitment to developing ethical, sustainable and high-quality cables drives its active involvement within several leading industry associations, including Europacable, the National Electrical Manufacturers Association (NEMA), International Cablemakers Federation (ICF) or CIGRE to mention a few.

Nexans employs more than 26,000 people with an industrial footprint in 34 countries and commercial activities worldwide. In 2017, the Group generated 6.4 billion euros in sales.Nexans is listed on Euronext Paris, compartment A.

For more information, please visit: www.nexans.com    

