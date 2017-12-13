Nexans : Nexans Launches Its 2018-2022 Strategic Plan “Paced For Growth”

PRESS RELEASE

Paced For Growth: Nexans Launches Its 2018-2022 Strategic Plan

Paris La Défense, December 13, 2017 – Meeting tomorrow’s challenges today: Nexans announces its 2018-2022 strategic plan “Paced For Growth”.

The 2015-2017 Strategic plan “Nexans in Motion” has delivered the expected results: the ROCE[1] has doubled in 3 years from 5.5 to more than 11% despite Oil&Gas and South America crises over the period.

New societal challenges create opportunities: energy transition and smart grids, ecomobility and data transmission are Nexans’ key drivers with opportunities both in volumes and moving up the value chain.

By 2022, Nexans’ ambition is to derive from its current scope of activities 25% more revenues, an EBITDA[2] increased by ~50% to ~600 million euros, and a ROCE exceeding 15%.

While maintaining a healthy balance sheet, this should allow for external growth options for up to 1.5 to 2 billion euros revenues.

“The ‘Paced for Growth’ strategic plan will allow us to go further in the innovation and differentiation of our activities in markets with high-potential on a global scale”, commented Arnaud Poupart-Lafarge, Nexans CEO. “Being a cable leader is the core of our activity but today we have the ability to go beyond that to become a critical link, the one capable of providing women and men around the world with the energy and information they need”.

The Plan presentation document, which includes the current outlook for 2017, is available on Nexans internet site www.nexans.com

Financial calendar

February 15, 2018: 2017 Full-year results

About Nexans

Nexans brings energy to life through an extensive range of cables and cabling solutions that deliver increased performance for our customers worldwide. Nexans’ teams are committed to a partnership approach that supports customers in four main business areas: Power transmission and distribution (submarine and land), Energy resources (Oil & Gas, Mining and Renewables), Transportation (Road, Rail, Air, Sea) and Building (Commercial, Residential and Data Centers). Nexans’ strategy is founded on continuous innovation in products, solutions and services, employee development, customer training and the introduction of safe, low-environmental-impact industrial processes.

In 2013, Nexans became the first cable player to create a Foundation to introduce sustained initiatives for access to energy for disadvantaged communities worldwide.

Nexans is an active member of Europacable, the European Association of Wire & Cable Manufacturers, and a signatory of the Europacable Industry Charter. The Charter expresses its members’ commitment to the principles and objectives of developing ethical, sustainable and high-quality cables.

Nexans, acting for the energy transition, has an industrial presence in 40 countries, commercial activities worldwide, is employing close to 26,000 people and generating sales in 2016 of 5.8 billion euros. Nexans is listed on Euronext Paris, compartment A.

[1] Return on Capital Employed: 12 month OM on end of period Capital Employed, restated for Antitrust provision (cf Registration document 2016)

[2]Consolidated EBITDA is defined as operating margin before depreciation (cf Registration document 2016)

