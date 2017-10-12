Nexeo Solutions and Yparex Sign New Distribution Agreement in Europe

Breaking News
Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 1 hour ago

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Oct. 12, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Nexeo Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXEO), a leader in chemicals and plastics distribution, announced today an agreement with Yparex B.V., a Dutch-based leading supplier of extrudable adhesive resins, to distribute products throughout multiple countries in Europe.

Yparex is a product family of The Compound Company, whose portfolio includes a full range of high-quality, high-tech tie-layer resins, coupling agents, and compatibilizers. Yparex’s adhesive resins for multilayer applications provide exceptional adhesion between many forms of polyolefin-based polymers and other materials. Yparex® grades show excellent processing characteristics and are tailored for blow moulding, blown film, cast film and extrusion coating, as well as the production of thermoplastic compounds.

“We are excited to have been nominated Yparex’s first pan-European distributor in Europe for both product ranges,” said Shawn Williams, Senior Vice President of Plastics at Nexeo Solutions. “This partnership gives our customers access to high-performance adhesives for multilayer barrier packaging film, as well as solutions for polymer modification that are applicable across a broad range of industries.”

Nexeo Solutions’ application development engineers and commercial teams’ combined knowledge and experience are available to customers to assist customers in meeting application-specific performance needs, from part design to material selection and testing.

“Today’s packaging applications demand a number of material properties that cannot be generated by one single material,” said Yparex’s General Manager, Wouter van den Berg. “Therefore, multilayer concepts are widely used in numerous application areas and industries, including barrier films for food packaging, industrial films with oxygen barrier, and medical packaging, . By teaming up with a renowned distributor such as Nexeo Solutions, we are able to provide even more customers with our innovations.”

Both companies are eager to bring their innovative solutions to plastic processors’ unique challenges and will be showcasing a full line of products at the Nexeo Solutions booth A3-3217 in the Fakuma Fair in Friedrichshafen, Germany from 17 to 21 October 2017.

Explore Nexeo Solutions full range of materials at www.nexeosolutions.com.

About Yparex

Yparex B.V. is a leading supplier of extrudable adhesive resins for multilayer applications. Founded in 1989, the company has developed a full range of high-quality, high-tech tie-layer resins that meet the demanding needs of customers in a broad range of application areas. For more information visit http://www.yparex.com/. Yparex® is a registered trademark of The Compound Company.

About Nexeo Solutions, Inc.

Nexeo Solutions is a leading global chemicals and plastics distributor, representing products from world-class producers to a diverse customer base. From product specification to sustainable solutions, the company goes beyond traditional logistics to provide value-added services across many industries, including chemicals manufacturing, oil and gas, coatings, personal care, healthcare, automotive and 3D printing. The company leverages a centralized technology platform to identify efficiencies and create solutions to unlock value for suppliers and customers. Learn more at www.nexeosolutions.com.   

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT

Media Relations, Nexeo Solutions
Tel:  +1.281.297.0851, [email protected]

Investor Relations, Nexeo Solutions
Tel:  +1.281.297.0856, [email protected]

