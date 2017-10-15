Nexeo Solutions to Distribute Vydyne® PA66 From Ascend

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Oct. 15, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Nexeo Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXEO), a leader in chemicals and plastics distribution, announced today an agreement with Ascend Performance Materials to distribute their polyamide 66 injection moulding resins and compounds in Germany, Austria, Central and Eastern Europe excluding Russia.

As one of the world’s largest fully integrated producers of polyamide 66 resin, Ascend’s manufacturing process helps ensure quality, consistency and supply security for customers. The Vydyne® PA66 grades are used in common products every day around the world, from car engines and sporting equipment to apparel and cable ties.

Ascend’s world-wide manufacturing facilities are vertically integrated, enabling the flexibility to respond to the expanding needs of injection moulders.

Nexeo Solutions’ wide product range, coupled with excellent customer and technical services, offers Ascend an optimal platform for the distribution of the Vydyne® PA66 resins. The company’s technical team comprised of application development engineers provide expertise to assist and guide customers at every stage of the material selection process. From part design to material selection and testing, the technical team provides assistance to customers validating the right selection for their application requirements. With broad market experience, these technical experts are available to assist customers in a variety of markets such as automotive, building & construction, consumer & industrial, electrical & electronic or textile; all of which are applicable to products made with polyamide 66 resins.

“Expanding the portfolio to include polyamide 66 materials from Ascend provides our customers with access to a wider and stronger range of engineering materials from a world-class thermoplastic producer,” said Shawn Williams, Senior Vice President of Plastics at Nexeo Solutions. “This partnership also provides a broader channel for Ascend to reach customers with resins for applications in a range of common markets,” said Williams.

Both companies are committed to understanding the unique challenges in the Plastics industry and application markets, and developing solutions that address their customers’ market-specific needs.

Explore Nexeo Solutions full range of materials at www.nexeosolutions.com.

About Ascend Performance Materials

Ascend Performance Materials is a global leader in the production of Vydyne® PA66, with a long history in the manufacture of polyamide 66 resins. As a Premium provider of high-quality plastics, fibers and chemicals, Ascend is committed to innovation and focused on quality.

Ascend is a global leader in proprietary technologies that are central to the production of nylon, plastics and synthetic fibers found in thousands of commercial and industrial products, including carpet, tires and apparel, as well as agricultural products, animal feed and personal care products. Learn more at www.ascendmaterials.com .

About Nexeo Solutions, Inc.

Nexeo Solutions is a leading global chemicals and plastics distributor, representing products from world-class producers to a diverse customer base. From product specification to sustainable solutions, the Company goes beyond traditional logistics to provide value-added services across many industries, including chemicals manufacturing, oil and gas, coatings, personal care, healthcare, automotive and 3D printing. The Company leverages a centralized technology platform to identify efficiencies and create solutions to unlock value for suppliers and customers. Learn more at www.nexeosolutions.com.

