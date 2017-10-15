Breaking News
Home / Top News / Nexeo Solutions to Distribute Vydyne® PA66 From Ascend

Nexeo Solutions to Distribute Vydyne® PA66 From Ascend

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 21 mins ago

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Oct. 15, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Nexeo Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXEO), a leader in chemicals and plastics distribution, announced today an agreement with Ascend Performance Materials to distribute their polyamide 66 injection moulding resins and compounds in Germany, Austria, Central and Eastern Europe excluding Russia.

As one of the world’s largest fully integrated producers of polyamide 66 resin, Ascend’s manufacturing process helps ensure quality, consistency and supply security for customers. The Vydyne® PA66 grades are used in common products every day around the world, from car engines and sporting equipment to apparel and cable ties.

Ascend’s world-wide manufacturing facilities are vertically integrated, enabling the flexibility to respond to the expanding needs of injection moulders.

Nexeo Solutions’ wide product range, coupled with excellent customer and technical services, offers Ascend an optimal platform for the distribution of the Vydyne® PA66 resins. The company’s technical team comprised of application development engineers provide expertise to assist and guide customers at every stage of the material selection process. From part design to material selection and testing, the technical team provides assistance to customers validating the right selection for their application requirements. With broad market experience, these technical experts are available to assist customers in a variety of markets such as automotive, building & construction, consumer & industrial, electrical & electronic or textile; all of which are applicable to products made with polyamide 66 resins.

“Expanding the portfolio to include polyamide 66 materials from Ascend provides our customers with access to a wider and stronger range of engineering materials from a world-class thermoplastic producer,” said Shawn Williams, Senior Vice President of Plastics at Nexeo Solutions. “This partnership also provides a broader channel for Ascend to reach customers with resins for applications in a range of common markets,” said Williams.

Both companies are committed to understanding the unique challenges in the Plastics industry and application markets, and developing solutions that address their customers’ market-specific needs.

Explore Nexeo Solutions full range of materials at www.nexeosolutions.com.

About Ascend Performance Materials

Ascend Performance Materials is a global leader in the production of Vydyne® PA66, with a long history in the manufacture of polyamide 66 resins. As a Premium provider of high-quality plastics, fibers and chemicals, Ascend is committed to innovation and focused on quality.

Ascend is a global leader in proprietary technologies that are central to the production of nylon, plastics and synthetic fibers found in thousands of commercial and industrial products, including carpet, tires and apparel, as well as agricultural products, animal feed and personal care products. Learn more at www.ascendmaterials.com.

About Nexeo Solutions, Inc.

Nexeo Solutions is a leading global chemicals and plastics distributor, representing products from world-class producers to a diverse customer base. From product specification to sustainable solutions, the Company goes beyond traditional logistics to provide value-added services across many industries, including chemicals manufacturing, oil and gas, coatings, personal care, healthcare, automotive and 3D printing. The Company leverages a centralized technology platform to identify efficiencies and create solutions to unlock value for suppliers and customers. Learn more at www.nexeosolutions.com.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT

Media Relations, Nexeo Solutions
Tel: +1.281.297.0851, [email protected]

Investor Relations, Nexeo Solutions
Tel: +1.281.297.0856, [email protected]

Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.