LANGHORNE, Pa., Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — NEXGEL, Inc . (NASDAQ: NXGL, NXGLW), (“NEXGEL” or the “Company”), a leading provider of ultra-gentle, high-water-content hydrogel products for healthcare and consumer applications, announced today that it has launched a new product dubbed Turfguard, a unique hydrogel dressing for soothing turf burn and protecting athletic wounds. Turfguard’s sterile silver patches, cleared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, kill 99 percent of staph, MRSA and strep.

Turfguard patches maintain a moist wound environment and aid in removing non-viable tissues from the wound. The patches do not pull on delicate, new or healing skin and provide an instant cooling relief to the affected area. Manufactured out of the Company’s facility in Langhorne, Pa., Turfguard is available for purchase on Amazon.com.

“For athletes, turf burns and skin abrasions are often a common, unfortunate part of the game,” said Adam Levy, Chief Executive Officer, NEXGEL. “Additionally, turf fields and other shared equipment frequently house harmful bacteria, such as MRSA, that can lead to serious health complications. NEXGEL’s proprietary Turfguard patches can be used on superficial burns, abrasions or lacerations and has been shown to kill staph, MRSA and strep. What’s more, these dressings have a high-water content making them delicate on the skin and helping the area to heal quickly. This product is a must-have for training rooms across football, lacrosse, wrestling, gymnastics and many other applicable sports.”

About NEXGEL, INC.

NEXGEL is a leading provider of ultra-gentle, high-water-content hydrogels for healthcare and consumer applications. Based in Langhorne, Pa., the Company has developed and manufactured electron-beam, cross-linked hydrogels for over two decades. Alongside its strategic partners, NEXGEL has formulated more than 200 different combinations to bring natural ingredients to gentle skin patches that can be worn for long periods of time with little to no irritation.

Investor Contact:

Valter Pinto

KCSA Strategic Communications

212.896.1254

valter@kcsa.com

Media Contacts:

Raquel Cona / Michaela Fawcett

KCSA Strategic Communications

212.896.1204 / 978.995.4683

rcona@kcsa.com / mfawcett@kcsa.com

###