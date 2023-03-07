Gurenlian and his training camp to use NEXGEL’s Turfguard for turf burn in lacrosse

LANGHORNE, Pa., March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — NEXGEL, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXGL, NXGLW), (“NEXGEL” or the “Company”), a leading provider of ultra-gentle, high-water-content hydrogel products for healthcare and consumer applications, announced today it has partnered with former Major League Lacrosse (MLL) player and founder of The Face-off Academy, Greg “The Beast” Gurenlian, to provide athletes with a better treatment for turf burn through the use of NEXGEL’s Turfguard, a unique hydrogel dressing for soothing turf burn and protecting athletic wounds.

Adam Levy, CEO of NEXGEL, said, “We are thrilled to partner with Greg and his team to address the harmful effects of turf burn including, pain, infection and long-term scarring. We look forward to working with Greg and supporting him and other athletes on and off the field with Turfguard for topical recovery. NEXGEL aims to help all athletes through our gentle skin patches for treatment and protection.”

“I’ve been playing lacrosse for over 20 years and have had more than my fair share of turf burn,” said Greg Gurenlian, Founder of The Face-off Academy. “As a faceoff man, we are constantly taking a beating on our feet and off of it. I don’t know a single athlete that hasn’t dealt with turf burn at some point in their careers. The pain is one thing but dealing with the infections and long-term scarring is a huge concern. Turfguard is a medical grade response to these burns.”

Turfguard’s FDA cleared patches maintain a moist wound environment and aid in removing non-viable tissues from the wound. The patches do not pull on delicate, new or healing skin and provide an instant cooling relief to the affected area. Manufactured out of the Company’s facility in Langhorne, Pa., Turfguard is available for purchase on Amazon.com.

Greg Gurenlian is a former professional field lacrosse player from Springfield, Pennsylvania. During his lacrosse career, Gurenlian was a 6x Professional Lacrosse All-Pro, a member of the 2018 Team USA Gold Medal team and holds the U.S. record for faceoff percentage in a world game (81%). He also won the MLL MVP and the Steinfeld Trophy for winning the 2015 MLL Championship. Gurenlian retired as a member of Redwoods Lacrosse Club of the Premier Lacrosse League. He is also the founder of The Face-off Academy, a place where young players are trained in faceoffs.

Mr. Gurenlian added, “Used in hospitals for years, this is exactly what every trainer, coach and athlete needs to sooth, heal and stop infection. I’m proud to team up with Turfguard and am grateful that we could work together with Wilson Management Alliance to make this partnership happen. Lacrosse players around the country will now get a chance to see how incredibly effective Turfguard is.”

About NEXGEL, INC.

NEXGEL is a leading provider of ultra-gentle, high-water-content hydrogels for healthcare and consumer applications. Based in Langhorne, Pa., the Company has developed and manufactured electron-beam, cross-linked hydrogels for over two decades. Alongside its strategic partners, NEXGEL has formulated more than 200 different combinations to bring natural ingredients to gentle skin patches that can be worn for long periods of time with little to no irritation.

