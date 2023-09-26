LANGHORNE, Pa., Sept. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — NEXGEL, Inc. (“NEXGEL” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: “NXGL”), a leading provider of ultra-gentle, high-water-content hydrogel products for healthcare and consumer applications, today announced that Adam Levy, CEO, will participate in the LD Micro Main Event XVI being held on October 3rd – 5th in Los Angeles.

LD Micro Main Event XVI

Date: October 3, 2023

Presentation Time: 12:00 P.M. PT

Registration: HERE

If you would like to book 1×1 investor meetings with NEXGEL, please contact your LD Micro representative or send an email to NEXGEL@kcsa.com.

