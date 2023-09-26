LANGHORNE, Pa., Sept. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — NEXGEL, Inc. (“NEXGEL” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: “NXGL”), a leading provider of ultra-gentle, high-water-content hydrogel products for healthcare and consumer applications, today announced that Adam Levy, CEO, will participate in the LD Micro Main Event XVI being held on October 3rd – 5th in Los Angeles.
LD Micro Main Event XVI
Date: October 3, 2023
Presentation Time: 12:00 P.M. PT
Registration: HERE
If you would like to book 1×1 investor meetings with NEXGEL, please contact your LD Micro representative or send an email to NEXGEL@kcsa.com.
About NEXGEL, INC.
NEXGEL is a leading provider of ultra-gentle, high-water-content hydrogels for healthcare and consumer applications. Based in Langhorne, Pa., the Company has developed and manufactured electron-beam, cross-linked hydrogels for over two decades. NEXGEL has formulated more than 200 different combinations to bring natural ingredients to gentle skin patches that can be worn for long periods of time with little to no irritation.
Investor Contacts:
Valter Pinto, Managing Director
KCSA Strategic Communications
212.896.1254
valter@kcsa.com
