Nexient Opens New, Expanded Silicon Valley Headquarters

NEWARK, Calif., Oct. 18, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — US Congressman Ro Khanna (D-17) joined domestic sourcing firm Nexient yesterday to mark the opening of the company’s new, expanded Silicon Valley headquarters.

Nexient’s 100% US-based custom software development model was recently highlighted in The New York Times as part of “a flourishing niche in the tech world as some American companies pull back from the idea of hiring programmers a world away.”

Located in Khanna’s congressional district, the new office provides an expanded base for client innovation workshops and startup partnerships. However, the majority of Nexient’s 400+ designers and development professionals work in Midwestern delivery centers in cities like Ann Arbor, Michigan and Kokomo, Indiana.

Khanna called Nexient’s domestic sourcing model a powerful vehicle for job creation in America’s heartland. “Nexient is bringing together the best of Silicon Valley and the Midwest,” Khanna said. “Together, we can work to create good-paying tech jobs and pave the way forward to a thriving 21st century economy.”

Nexient credits its growth to increasing interest in US-based, “product-minded” development. In contrast with traditional IT project management, this approach focuses on revenue growth and customer experience, using short, iterative Agile cycles to help enterprise clients achieve faster, more market-driven development.

Analyst firm Gartner anticipates [1] that “by 2020, organizations that have embraced the product model will outperform the competition that has not, in both customer satisfaction and business results.”

Williams-Sonoma, Inc., whose brands also include Pottery Barn and West Elm, is an example of companies adopting the model. “We have just recently begun our relationship with Nexient to help accelerate our mobile e-commerce efforts,” commented Sameer Hassan, Williams-Sonoma’s Senior Vice President of E-Commerce & Marketing. “The early results have been great, and we look forward to exploring additional opportunities with the Nexient team.”

“US businesses are in the midst of a massive transformation,” said Nexient CEO Mark Orttung. “They’re retooling to deliver more compelling customer experiences by leveraging Agile, cloud, mobile and DevOps. Domestic sourcing gives them a way to deliver that mission-critical work faster, at lower cost, using real-time collaboration with top-notch developers right here in America.”

[1] Gartner: Mastering the Role of Products in the Digital Era; Donna Scott, Mike West and Mike Gilpin; 9 May 2017