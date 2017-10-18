Breaking News
Home / Top News / Nexient Opens New, Expanded Silicon Valley Headquarters

Nexient Opens New, Expanded Silicon Valley Headquarters

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 8 mins ago

NEWARK, Calif., Oct. 18, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — US Congressman Ro Khanna (D-17) joined domestic sourcing firm Nexient yesterday to mark the opening of the company’s new, expanded Silicon Valley headquarters.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/40819402-ac50-41c4-a453-abb08676fb21

Nexient’s 100% US-based custom software development model was recently highlighted in The New York Times as part of “a flourishing niche in the tech world as some American companies pull back from the idea of hiring programmers a world away.” 

Located in Khanna’s congressional district, the new office provides an expanded base for client innovation workshops and startup partnerships. However, the majority of Nexient’s 400+ designers and development professionals work in Midwestern delivery centers in cities like Ann Arbor, Michigan and Kokomo, Indiana. 

Khanna called Nexient’s domestic sourcing model a powerful vehicle for job creation in America’s heartland. “Nexient is bringing together the best of Silicon Valley and the Midwest,” Khanna said. “Together, we can work to create good-paying tech jobs and pave the way forward to a thriving 21st century economy.”

Nexient credits its growth to increasing interest in US-based, “product-minded” development. In contrast with traditional IT project management, this approach focuses on revenue growth and customer experience, using short, iterative Agile cycles to help enterprise clients achieve faster, more market-driven development.

Analyst firm Gartner anticipates [1] that “by 2020, organizations that have embraced the product model will outperform the competition that has not, in both customer satisfaction and business results.”

Williams-Sonoma, Inc., whose brands also include Pottery Barn and West Elm, is an example of companies adopting the model. “We have just recently begun our relationship with Nexient to help accelerate our mobile e-commerce efforts,” commented Sameer Hassan, Williams-Sonoma’s Senior Vice President of E-Commerce & Marketing. “The early results have been great, and we look forward to exploring additional opportunities with the Nexient team.”

“US businesses are in the midst of a massive transformation,” said Nexient CEO Mark Orttung. “They’re retooling to deliver more compelling customer experiences by leveraging Agile, cloud, mobile and DevOps. Domestic sourcing gives them a way to deliver that mission-critical work faster, at lower cost, using real-time collaboration with top-notch developers right here in America.”

[1] Gartner: Mastering the Role of Products in the Digital Era; Donna Scott, Mike West and Mike Gilpin; 9 May 2017 

Contact:
Maura Lafferty
1-415-405-5631
[email protected]

Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.