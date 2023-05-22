AIM nanoparticle approach can identify select EBV-specific T cell defects in patients with multiple sclerosis and may enable killing of EBV+ cells believed to be a contributing factor in this disease

Data suggests a potential therapeutic role for AIM multi-antigen-specific products in multiple sclerosis

GAITHERSBURG, Md., May 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — NexImmune, Inc. (Nasdaq: NEXI), a biotechnology company developing a novel approach to immunotherapy designed to orchestrate a targeted immune response by directing the function of antigen-specific T cells in oncology, autoimmune and infectious diseases, today announced that it will be presenting a poster at the Federation of Clinical Immunology Societies (FOCIS) Annual Meeting, being held in Boston from June 20-23, 2023.

This poster is a result of a collaboration between NexImmune and Dr. Steven Jacobsen at the NIH which is focused on two goals. The first is to use NexImmune’s AIM nanoparticle technology to expand and characterize EBV specific CD8+ T cells from healthy and multiple sclerosis (MS) donors to assess whether MS may be associated with defective T cell control of EBV-infected B cells. The second goal is to evaluate whether specific T cell defects can be circumvented as a potential development strategy to enable CD8+ specific killing of EBV+ cells that are believed to be a significant contributing factor to multiple sclerosis.

“As the data and recent publications indicate, there is an increasing level of focus on the role of EBV and the importance of T cell responses in diseases such as MS,” said Dr. Jack Ragheb, Senior Vice President of Translational Sciences and Medicine at NexImmune. “We believe AIM products are uniquely positioned to deliver multi-antigen targeted approaches to address unmet need in these disease areas.”

Poster Presentation:

Title: “Expansion of EBV Peptide-Specific CD8 T Cells from Multiple Sclerosis Patients and Healthy Donors Reveals Dysregulation of Effector Responses that may be Associated with Disease Pathogenesis”

Abstract #: 1515606

Authors: Jack A. Ragheb1, William Frazier2, Lauren Suarez1, Maria Monaco-Kushner2, Ruipeng Wang1, Mathias Oelke1, Steven Jacobson2

1NexImmune, Inc.

2VID, NINDS, NIH

