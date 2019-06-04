NexImmune Management to Present at the Jefferies Healthcare Conference

GAITHERSBURG, Md., June 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — NexImmune, an emerging leader in the field of antigen-directed immunotherapy, today announced that Scott Carmer, NexImmune’s Chief Executive Officer, will be participating and presenting a corporate update at

Jefferies Healthcare Conference

Thursday, June 6th, 4:00PM ET

New York, NY

The presentation will be webcast and available to view for 90 days following at http://wsw.com/webcast/jeff118/nex/ .

About NexImmune

NexImmune is a biopharmaceutical company with a mission to help cure cancer by directing T cell function using precision technology and personalized therapeutics. The Company’s proprietary AIM Technology uses artificial Antigen Presenting Cells (aAPC) to create highly targeted T cell-based immunotherapies. In preclinical studies, aAPC have demonstrated the ability to clear established tumors by expanding antigen-specific T cells when injected directly (in vivo) or when used as part of an ex vivo cellular expansion system. For more information visit: www.neximmune.com

Contact

Chad Rubin

Solebury Trout

+1 (646) 378-2947

[email protected]