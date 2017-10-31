NEXT Biometrics Presents Fingerprint Sensor Technology & NEXT-generated Cards at APSCA in Singapore

SINGAPORE, Oct. 31, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — NEXT Biometrics Group ASA (Oslo Bors:NEXT) announced it is exhibiting at this week’s Asia Pacific SmartCard Association (APSCA) Powered and Next-Generation Cards Conference & Exhibition, held in Singapore, November 1 and 2, 2017.

The APSCA conference brings together key stakeholders in the payment and identity card ecosystem to understand the opportunities offered by the next-generation products.

NEXT said the APSCA conference will explore how powered cards can support the development of new products for consumer payments, retail banking, government identity documents, and connected consumer devices in the Internet of Things.

Radek Matyasek, NEXT’s VP Sales EMEAI & SmartCard Segment, is among speakers and panellists of the event, discussing architecture, standards and applications for biometric smartcards at APSCA.

ABOUT NEXT Biometrics: Enabled by its patented NEXT Active Thermal principle, NEXT Biometrics (www.nextbiometrics.com) offers large high-quality area fingerprint sensors in both rigid and flexible formats. The sensors can be implemented in a wide range of product formats, including smartcards, notebooks, time & attendance, USB-sensors, smartcard readers, secure tokens and access control systems and many more are targeted.

NEXT BIOMETRICS GROUP ASA is a publicly-listed company headquartered in Oslo, Norway and with sales, support and development subsidiaries in Seattle, Silicon Valley, Taipei, Prague and Shanghai. Media and Investor contacts for NEXT Biometrics: Ritu Favre (CEO), [email protected] and Knut Stålen (CFO), [email protected]

