Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Next-generation Cryptocurrency Bitcoin Latinum (LTNM) to List on FMFW.io Exchange (formerly Bitcoin.com Exchange)

Next-generation Cryptocurrency Bitcoin Latinum (LTNM) to List on FMFW.io Exchange (formerly Bitcoin.com Exchange)

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 21 mins ago

Bitcoin Latinum Continues to Demonstrate Momentum with Top Tier Global Exchange Listings

PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bitcoin Latinum (LTNM), the next generation insured asset-backed cryptocurrency, continues to gain momentum and expand its global acceptance as it announced today it will be listed on FMFW.io Exchange (formerly known as Bitcoin.com Exchange), a top-tier cryptocurrency exchange. This represents a milestone for both parties – one where Bitcoin Latinum (LTNM) will list on one of the world’s leading exchanges, while FWFW.io will be the second crypto exchange to list Bitcoin Latinum. LTNM will be available for trading with BTC and USDT pairs, and the official trading is expected to start at the end of November 2021.

Bitcoin Latinum is an insured asset-backed cryptocurrency based on the Bitcoin ecosystem. Developed by Monsoon Blockchain Corporation on behalf of Bitcoin Latinum Foundation, LTNM is a greener, faster, and more secure version of Bitcoin, capable of managing massive crypto transactions while being highly efficient in terms of cost and scalability. As a revolutionary new Bitcoin blockchain-based token, LTNM focuses on efficiently serving high-growth industries like Media, Gaming, Telecommunications, and Cloud Computing.

Improving on Bitcoin’s energy-usage concerns, LTNM utilizes a proof-of-stake (PoS) algorithm to achieve consensus, which not only increases the TPS rate of the network but also significantly minimizes the fee. Besides, unlike other crypto assets, LTNM is insured, and backed by real-world and digital assets. Its asset backing is held in a fund model so that base asset value increases over time. It accelerates this asset-backed funds growth by depositing 80% of the transaction fee back into the asset fund that backs the currency. Thus, the more Bitcoin Latinum is adopted, the faster its asset funds grow, creating a self-inflating currency. Furthermore, users and businesses can unlock new revenue streams while lowering their transactional costs. The listing on FMFW.io exchange highlights the Bitcoin Latinum Foundation’s commitment to supporting the growth of a sustainable crypto ecosystem.

Danish Chaudhry, the CEO of FMFW.io Exchange, shared his views on LTNM’s upcoming listing, saying that “As we see the ecosystem move towards energy-efficiency, next generation assets like Bitcoin Latinum with its increased speed and low transaction fees is bound to grow exponentially within the industry as a method of digital transaction.”

Chaudhry continues on by saying: “We’re very excited to see how Bitcoin Latinum will continue to empower their vision, and gain further outreach with our outstanding community at the exchange”

Dr. Donald Basile, Founder of Bitcoin Latinum and CEO of Monsoon Blockchain Corporation expressed his enthusiasm about upcoming listing on LTNM onto FMFW.io exchange, by stating that “we are very excited about selecting FMFW.io (formerly known as Bitcoin.com exchange) as our second exchange on our plan to list on many of the major exchanges around the world. This is a milestone event in the history of Bitcoin Latinum and the continuation of an exciting journey to revolutionising digital transactions. In the next few months, we will be announcing other exchanges to reach wider audiences and improve the acceptance of digital assets across the world.”

About Bitcoin Latinum

Bitcoin Latinum is the next generation, insured asset-backed cryptocurrency. Based on the Bitcoin ecosystem, Bitcoin Latinum is greener, faster, and more secure, poised to revolutionize digital transactions. Using an energy-efficient Proof of Stake consensus algorithm, Bitcoin Latinum plans to bring better transaction speed, lower fees, and more security to high growth markets such as Media, Gaming, Telecommunication, and Cloud Computing.

For more information, please visit https://bitcoinlatinum.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/bitcoinlatinum

About FMFW.io Exchange

The FMFW.io exchange (formerly known as Bitcoin.com Exchange) is on a mission to Free the Money, Free the world. With our easy-to-use, reliable platform we enable anyone to start trading cryptocurrencies. We continuously add new assets to our more than 400 trading pairs, offer deep liquidity, 24/7 multilingual support and 100% uptime.

For more information, please visit https://fmfw.io/

FOR EDUCATIONAL AND INFORMATION PURPOSES ONLY; NOT INVESTMENT ADVICE. Any information offered is for educational and informational purposes only and should NOT be construed as a securities-related offer or solicitation or be relied upon as personalized investment advice. Bitcoin Latinum strongly recommends you consult a licensed or registered professional before making any investment decision.

Media contact

Company: Bitcoin Latinum

Contact: Kai Okada, Director of Communications

E-mail: kai.okada@bitcoinlatinum.com 

Website: https://bitcoinlatinum.com/

Address: 2100 Geng Road, Palo Alto, California 94303, USA

Telephone: +1 800-528-0985

SOURCE: Bitcoin Latinum

 

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.