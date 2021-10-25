Next stop: Denver, in Free2Move’s American conquest

The Denver expansion is the first of several new Free2Move Mobility Hubs set to open by the end of 2022

Free2Move Denver Lifestyle Visual Free2Move Denver Mobility Hub

Atlanta, Oct. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Free2Move, driven to develop flexible mobility solutions that meet the evolving needs of their customers, is disrupting the way people access cars with their ingenious Mobility Hub. This unique concept developed by Free2Move simplifies vehicle access with tailor-made solutions that cater to customer needs. Marking their fifth anniversary, and following the successful 2018 launch of Free2Move in Washington D.C., as well as the strategic 2021 expansion into Portland and Los Angeles, Free2Move is continuing on their mission to bring their Mobility Hubs to American cities.

With a distinct focus on the future of mobility, Free2Move finds ingenious answers to vehicle access. Their innovative approaches to car sharing, rental services and subscription are all united and easily available through a single App, for seamless, on-demand use without long-term commitment. Free2Move Car On Demand is the latest addition to their offering, and features an all-inclusive formula, with no add-on fees, for the month-to-month subscription.

Free2Move is kicking off their expansion with a Mobility Hub in Denver Colorado starting on October 27th. Their fleet of 160 Jeep® in the area will be available by the minute, by the day or by the month.

“At Free2Move, we are dedicated to providing excellent service to our customers across the U.S.A. and Europe”, says Brigitte Courtehoux, Free2Move CEO, “Our proven success, combined with the growing demand for our services, has spurred our new growth strategy. We are excited to simplify vehicle access with our flexible Mobility Hub services across the U.S.A. and will continue to expand to several strategic cities from coast to coast.”

Since Free2Move started their operations in 2016, they have achieved:

Over 2 million users.

Mobility Hubs are already launched in big cities in Europe (Madrid, Paris), in the U.S.A (Washington D.C., Portland) with minutes, days pay per use solutions and monthly subscriptions offers.

Monthly subscription options in Europe (France, UK, Spain…), in Los Angeles, and soon in California.

Rental offers are also available in other countries in Europe.

About Free2Move

Free2Move is the only global mobility brand offering a complete and unique ecosystem for its private and professional customers around the world. Relying on data and technology, Free2Move puts the customer experience at the heart of the business to reinvent mobility. Free2Move offers a range of services to satisfy the multiple travel needs of its customers from one minute to several days or months with car-sharing service, short, medium or long-term rental as well as the reservation of VTC drivers, parking spaces and charging stations via the app.

Free2Move Mobility in figure worldwide: 2 million customers, 450,000 rental vehicles, 500,000 parking spaces, 250,000 charging points (in Europe).

Free2Move Denver Lifestyle Visual

