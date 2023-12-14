BELTSVILLE, Md., Dec. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — NextCure, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXTC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering and developing novel, first-in-class immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases, today provided an update on its clinical pipeline.

NC410 (LAIR-2 fusion)

The Phase 1b combination trial of NC410 with pembrolizumab is ongoing.

Given evidence of clinical activity to date, additional patients are being added to the 100 mg cohort of patients with microsatellite stable / microsatellite instable-low immune checkpoint inhibitor naïve colorectal cancer without active liver metastasis.

The combination has been safe and well tolerated to date.

Clinical data, including results from additional patients, are expected in the first half of 2024.

LNCB74 (B7-H4 ADC) and NC762 (B7-H4 mAb)

Due to the competitive environment and the limited activity to date, we do not plan to further develop NC762. We are prioritizing the development of LNCB74 (B7-H4 ADC), the first antibody drug conjugate (ADC) candidate from our collaboration with LegoChem Biosciences, Inc., and shifting resources from NC762 to the ADC program.

Based on a comprehensive preclinical data package, we plan to initiate a dose range-finding toxicology study and GMP manufacturing for LNCB74 in early 2024.

NC525 (LAIR-1 mAb)

The Phase 1a dose escalation study in subjects with acute myeloid leukemia remains ongoing with the fourth cohort now enrolled.

Safe and well tolerated to date.

Clinical data are expected in the first half of 2024.

Data defining the mechanism of action were published in Journal of Clinical Investigation in November.

Business Development

Actively seeking strategic partners to accelerate global development of programs.

About NextCure, Inc.

NextCure is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering and developing novel, first-in-class immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune related-diseases. Our focus is to bring hope and new treatments to patients who do not respond to current therapies, patients whose disease progresses despite treatment and patients with diseases not adequately addressed by available therapies. www.nextcure.com

