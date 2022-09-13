Breaking News
Nextech Announces Preparation of 21st Century Cures Act Compliance and Education

Nextech has organized several educational opportunities, including dedicated website resources and a series of Virtual Fall Release Party events to learn about compliance and help practices prepare for upcoming regulatory deadlines.

TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Nextech, the market leader in electronic health record (EHR) and practice management (PM) software for ophthalmology, dermatology, plastic surgery, and other specialty practices, is pleased to announce that the functionality required by the 21st Century Cures Act (Cures Act) and Merit-Based Incentive Payment System (MIPS) attestation compliance will be available for all Nextech clients in advance of the requirements defined by the Cures Act legislation. At the Fall Release Party events scheduled for September 13-21, 2022, current and prospective Nextech customers will learn more about the Cures Act feature compliance of Nextech’s leading platform. 

“As a leader focused on specialty practice management, it is critical that our customers have access to features and functionality that adhere to the requirements outlined in the Cures Act well before the legislative requirement,” said Bill Lucchini, CEO of Nextech. “Our responsibility to augment our clients’ technological compliance with additional education was clear. The Cures Act legislation will have a measurable impact on the patient experience of healthcare, but we are encouraged that with the proper support, our customers will also excel in delivering high-quality health outcomes to their patients with a positive provider experience.” 

The 21st Century Cures Act legislation will require practices across all medical specialties, including those that currently do not participate in MIPS, to provide patients with access to their health records and comply with information blocking and operational flexibility requirements by December 31, 2022. All EHR vendors must have certified functionality available to provide patient health information (PHI) upon request. By October 2023, that compliance requirement will extend to the EHR to continue attestation for MIPS and to avoid penalties.  

Beyond product and service compliance, Nextech is committed to further educating practices on Cures Act updates. The 2022 Fall Release Party will detail legislative developments and provide more education to customers to ensure that practices understand what the Cures Act Final Rule means for them. Alongside the Fall Release Party, Nextech has developed several resources on the website and client community resource portal. 

You can learn more about the Cures Act on Nextech’s website here: https://www.nextech.com/21st-century-cures-act  

About Nextech 
Nextech is the complete EHR and practice management software provider for more than 11,000 physicians and 60,000 office staff in ophthalmology, dermatology, and plastic surgery specialties across the US. Since 1997, Nextech has focused on reducing costs and boosting productivity to drive efficiency, fuel growth, and simplify the delivery of excellent patient care for clients. Visit Nextech.com to learn more. 

