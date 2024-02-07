TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Nextech, a leading provider of clinical and administrative healthcare technology solutions for specialty physician practices, today announced its EHR software is a top-ranked solution in the 2024 Best in KLAS®: Software & Services report. Client-driven evaluations and feedback rated Nextech as the No. 1 company in the Ambulatory Specialty EHR category.

The Best in KLAS report lists the year’s top-performing medical software and services companies based on excellence in helping healthcare professionals improve patient care. Rankings are determined by in-depth interviews of thousands of providers conducted by independent KLAS researchers, providing accurate and impartial insights on each company’s level of commitment and partnership.

“At KLAS, we firmly believe that the voice of healthcare providers and payers is paramount. The Best in KLAS awards are based on extensive feedback and evaluations from healthcare professionals across the nation,” said Adam Gale, KLAS Research CEO. “Winning a Best in KLAS award, therefore, is not just about recognition; it shows the trust and confidence that healthcare providers place in the winning vendors. It also helps validate each vendor’s commitment to innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction. We are proud to recognize 2024’s Best in KLAS award winners! Their unwavering dedication to improving patient outcomes is wonderfully inspiring.”

Nextech CEO Bill Lucchini noted how this recognition highlights how providers have the utmost confidence in Nextech’s ability to help them overcome myriad challenges in a dynamic healthcare environment.

“The work our clients do in delivering excellent patient experiences and healthcare outcomes inspires us at Nextech to push even harder to deliver innovative solutions that help make the work of caring for patients easier, faster, and better,” Lucchini said. “Being named Best in KLAS is that much more special knowing that it’s driven by healthcare professionals. Their confidence in us is gratifying, and we work to continue to earn that confidence every day.”

Nextech’s EHR and practice management solution simplifies how providers deliver excellent patient care and advance business growth. Nextech’s software is uniquely designed to address the most complex challenges specialty practices face. It streamlines the day-to-day routine with time-saving charting features, adaptable templates, intuitive workflows, and built-in point-of-sale functionality that enhances recurring revenue opportunities.

To learn more about Nextech’s solution and its features, visit https://www.nextech.com.

About Nextech

Nextech is the complete healthcare technology solution for specialty providers. Since 1997, Nextech has been focused on delivering innovative solutions and services that drive efficiency, fuel growth, and enhance the patient care experience. Nextech services more than 16,000 physicians and over 60,000 office staff members in the clinical specialties of Dermatology, Med Spa, Ophthalmology, Orthopedics, and Plastic Surgery.

