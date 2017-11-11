Breaking News
Home / Top News / Nextech Named Tampa Bay “Technology Company of the Year” for 2017 at the 14th Annual Tampa Bay Tech Awards

Nextech Named Tampa Bay “Technology Company of the Year” for 2017 at the 14th Annual Tampa Bay Tech Awards

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 1 hour ago

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 11, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Nextech Systems, a leading provider of health care technology solutions for specialty physician practices, has been named the Technology Company of the Year for 2017 by The Tampa Bay Technology Forum (TBTF), Central Florida’s largest and most influential technology association.

The Technology Company of the Year award recognizes a Tampa Bay headquartered company committed to advancing our region’s technology community and able to demonstrate excellence in their people, programs and projects within their industry.

“To be nominated and win this prestigious award is testament to the focus and drive of the company and the continued commitment to not only our customers and employees but to the Tampa Bay area,” said Nextech president and CEO Mike Scarbrough.

Nextech fosters a culture of excellence across the company. This includes adopting software development agile best practices, and encouraging ownership of projects to drive growth.

“As the Tampa Bay area continues to grow and attract more and more technology companies we are honored to have been selected as the winner of the 2017 award,” commented Chief Technology Officer and SVP of Product, Tommy Richardson. “Our passion for pushing boundaries and using technology to provide superior health care solutions for both providers and patients drives and motivates the whole company,” continued Richardson.

In addition to the Tampa Bay Technology Company of the Year, Nextech was named as a finalist for Technology Project of the Year. The awards show was held on Friday, Nov. 10, Mahaffey Theater, 400 1st Street S.E., St. Petersburg.

About Nextech
Nextech is the complete health care technology solution for specialty providers. Since 1997, Nextech has been focused on delivering intelligent, intuitive, integrated solutions that empower specialty physicians to maximize efficiency, optimize charting accuracy and increase overall practice profitability. Nextech services more than 7,000 physicians and over 50,000 office staff members in the clinical specialties of Ophthalmology, Dermatology and Plastic Surgery.

For more information contact:
Wyn Partington
Chief Marketing Officer
(813) 425-9260
[email protected]

Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.