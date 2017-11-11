Nextech Named Tampa Bay “Technology Company of the Year” for 2017 at the 14th Annual Tampa Bay Tech Awards

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 11, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Nextech Systems, a leading provider of health care technology solutions for specialty physician practices, has been named the Technology Company of the Year for 2017 by The Tampa Bay Technology Forum (TBTF), Central Florida’s largest and most influential technology association.

The Technology Company of the Year award recognizes a Tampa Bay headquartered company committed to advancing our region’s technology community and able to demonstrate excellence in their people, programs and projects within their industry.

“To be nominated and win this prestigious award is testament to the focus and drive of the company and the continued commitment to not only our customers and employees but to the Tampa Bay area,” said Nextech president and CEO Mike Scarbrough.

Nextech fosters a culture of excellence across the company. This includes adopting software development agile best practices, and encouraging ownership of projects to drive growth.

“As the Tampa Bay area continues to grow and attract more and more technology companies we are honored to have been selected as the winner of the 2017 award,” commented Chief Technology Officer and SVP of Product, Tommy Richardson. “Our passion for pushing boundaries and using technology to provide superior health care solutions for both providers and patients drives and motivates the whole company,” continued Richardson.

In addition to the Tampa Bay Technology Company of the Year, Nextech was named as a finalist for Technology Project of the Year. The awards show was held on Friday, Nov. 10, Mahaffey Theater, 400 1st Street S.E., St. Petersburg.

About Nextech

Nextech is the complete health care technology solution for specialty providers. Since 1997, Nextech has been focused on delivering intelligent, intuitive, integrated solutions that empower specialty physicians to maximize efficiency, optimize charting accuracy and increase overall practice profitability. Nextech services more than 7,000 physicians and over 50,000 office staff members in the clinical specialties of Ophthalmology, Dermatology and Plastic Surgery.

For more information contact:

Wyn Partington

Chief Marketing Officer

(813) 425-9260

[email protected]