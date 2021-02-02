Nextech partners with Stripe to deliver integrated payments to specialty medical practices

The combination of Nextech’s practice management software and Stripe’s payment engine creates a unique and best-in-class integrated payments solution for medical practices

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Nextech, a leading provider of healthcare technology solutions for specialty physician practices, today announced its partnership with Stripe, a global technology company building economic infrastructure for the internet, to deliver advanced integrated payment capabilities to Nextech’s thousands of customers.

Nextech Payments™ enables practices to accept and manage all payments through its practice management software. The new offering reflects Nextech’s long-held commitment to delivering innovative and integrated solutions that help specialty medical practices grow efficiently and deliver outstanding patient experiences. The Nextech Payments™ platform is built to adapt to ever-changing industry needs for omni-channel commerce, supporting a variety of payments methods across a range of mobile, tablet and desktop devices. Patient payment information is encrypted and securely stored and managed in Nextech’s industry-leading practice management software.

“We are delighted to partner with Stripe to deliver industry-leading omni-channel payments capabilities to our customers,” says Chuck Danner, General Manager of Payments at Nextech. “From the front-desk to the back-office, Nextech Payments™ is designed to help medical practices save time, reduce errors, streamline operations and satisfy patients. By integrating our software with advanced payments technology from Stripe, we ensure that our customers benefit from a seamless and fully-integrated payment experience and can focus on what matters most – patient care and service.”

“We are excited to partner with Nextech to bring seamless payments capabilities for all channels to the healthcare technology industry,” said Jeanne DeWitt Grosser, Head of Americas Revenue and Growth from Stripe. “By integrating Stripe’s payments infrastructure technology into its practice management solutions, Nextech can provide a fully-integrated payments solution to its specialty practice customers, enabling them to focus on their patients.”

ABOUT NEXTECH:

Nextech is the complete healthcare technology solution for specialty providers. Since 1997, Nextech has been focused on delivering innovative solutions and services that drive efficiency, fuel growth and enhance the patient care experience. Nextech services more than 11,000 physicians and over 60,000 office staff members in the clinical specialties of Ophthalmology, Dermatology, Orthopedics and Plastic Surgery.

ABOUT STRIPE:

Stripe is a technology company that builds economic infrastructure for the internet. Businesses of every size—from new startups to public companies like Salesforce and Facebook—use the company’s software to accept online payments and run technically sophisticated financial operations in more than 100 countries. Stripe helps new companies get started and grow their revenues, and established businesses accelerate into new markets and launch new business models. Over the long term, Stripe aims to increase the GDP of the internet.

For more information contact:

Wyn Partington

Chief Revenue Officer, Nextech

(813) 425-9260

[email protected]