TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Nextech, a leading provider of clinical and administrative healthcare technology solutions for specialty physician practices, today announced clients will be the first to learn about the company’s strategic vision for the future of technology-enabled patient journey innovations at EDGE, its annual user conference.

Nextech is committed to leveraging the best available technology to simplify the process of delivering excellent patient care for clients, and advancements in generative AI have opened new opportunities. Nextech sees game-changing potential of AI in healthcare, focusing on key areas where AI can deliver profound benefits to its clients and their patients.

“At Nextech, we routinely combine our expertise in technology with our deep understanding of how our clients care for their patients, and AI presents an opportunity to redefine innovation,” said Nextech CEO Bill Lucchini. “We have been building prototypes and testing AI solutions with practices to empower administrators, billers, technicians, and providers with tools that not only help build thriving, profitable practices but also elevate the standard of patient care.”

Clients will be able to experience the latest technology announcements firsthand and engage with forward-looking visionary concepts at the new “Innovation Lab” throughout the EDGE conference. Registration for the 10th anniversary of EDGE is filling fast and will soon close at https://conference.nextech.com.

The unveiling of Nextech’s approach to patient journey innovations at EDGE represents the next step in the company’s roadmap, developed from exhaustive research and testing by Nextech software developers, product, and compliance teams in coordination with clients and industry partners. Conference attendees can expect to gain firsthand insights into Nextech’s plan for integrating AI into its suite of healthcare solutions. EDGE will be held March 21-23 in Las Vegas. More than 1,000 guests will participate in the immersive experience designed to help specialty care providers improve practice performance and keep them informed about the latest industry trends, regulatory changes, and more.

To learn more about Nextech’s solution and its features, visit https://www.nextech.com.

About Nextech

Nextech is the complete healthcare technology solution for specialty providers. Since 1997, Nextech has been focused on delivering innovative solutions and services that drive efficiency, fuel growth, and enhance the patient care experience. Nextech services more than 16,000 physicians and over 60,000 office staff members in the clinical specialties of Dermatology, Med Spa, Ophthalmology, Orthopedics, and Plastic Surgery.

Chris Farrell

VP, Marketing

(813) 998-4229