Supply & Demand Chain Executive’s Award Recognizes Ryan Polakoff in the Rising Stars Category

Pros to Know 2024 Logo Ryan Polakoff Named Pros to Know for 2024

NEW FREEDOM, Pa., March 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Nexterus, a world-class supply chain management and third-party logistics (3PL) services provider, announces that President Ryan Polakoff is one of the winners of this year’s Pros to Know award, which recognizes outstanding executives whose accomplishments offer a roadmap for other leaders looking to leverage supply chain for a competitive advantage. Ryan was chosen for the Rising Stars Category.

“As one of only twenty-five supply chain executives chosen for the Rising Stars category, I am thrilled to be named among this elite group of individuals,” says Ryan Polakoff, President, Nexterus. “Most importantly, I couldn’t have done this without the Nexterians I work alongside with daily. Their tireless efforts are strategically focused on exceeding client expectations and driving results.”

“Many of today’s supply chain pros are more than just leaders within their space; they’re innovators, decision makers, pioneers of change and growth. They’ve spent the last year (and more) creating safer, more efficient supply chains,” says Marina Mayer, editor-in-chief of Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive. “New this year, we broke the award down into four distinct categories: Top Warehousing Stars; Top Procurement Stars; Rising Stars; and Lifetime Achievement. These winners continue to go above and beyond to overcome challenges, advance supply chain management and make the impossible, possible.”

As the fourth generation of the Polakoff family, Ryan has worked in and around the family business his entire life. Starting in 2003, Ryan has worked every desk at the company to learn the business from the ground up. As a “what is possible?” leader, Ryan thrives in difficult situations – He enjoys dissecting complex issues, designing solutions, and implementing actionable results. Ryan works closely with the Nexterus Management Team on both vision design/creation and how to operationalize strategic concepts. He understands what his company needs to succeed and how to help his customers be successful.

This year’s award recipients will be profiled in Supply & Demand Chain Executive’s March 2024 issue, which will be distributed at MODEX 2024 and at www.SDCExec.com.

Go to https://sdce.me/9nuat3bs to view the complete list of winners.

About Nexterus

Nexterus solves urgent and complex supply chain issues, applying expertise and technology to manage and optimize global supply chains. As America’s oldest private, non-asset-based, third-party logistics (3PL) company, Nexterus helps small and medium-sized companies better compete through the power of their supply chains. With best-in-class strategies and services, Nexterus gives clients the freedom to build their businesses without being distracted by complex supply chain challenges and tedious tasks, allowing these companies to improve productivity, efficiencies, and customer service. Please find us at nexterus.com (https://www.nexterus.com).

About Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the only supply chain publication covering the entire global supply chain, focusing on trucking, warehousing, packaging, procurement, risk management, professional development, and more. Supply & Demand Chain Executive and its sister publication, Food Logistics, also operate SCN Summit and the Women in Supply Chain Forum. Go to www.SDCExec.com to learn more.

About IRONMARKETS

IRONMARKETS, formerly AC Business Media, is a leading business-to-business media and buyer engagement platform with a portfolio of renowned brands in heavy construction, asphalt, concrete, paving, rental, sustainability, landscape, manufacturing, logistics, and supply chain markets. IRONMARKETS delivers relevant, cutting-edge content to its audiences through its industry-leading digital properties, trade shows, conferences, videos, magazines, webinars, and newsletters. It also gives advertisers the analytics, data, and ability to reach their target audience. Learn more at https://www.iron.markets .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/38eecc17-4a51-4b60-8cfa-494ada919a05