Chosen for Helping SMBs Harness the Power of Their Supply Chains

NEW FREEDOM, Pa., April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Nexterus, a world-class supply chain management and third-party logistics (3PL) services provider, announces being selected as an Inbound Logistics Top 100 Logistics IT Provider for 2023. This recognition helps Inbound Logistics readers select technology solutions to drive efficiencies, provide visibility, manage labor, hone execution, and grow. Nexterus was chosen for helping small to medium-sized businesses harness the power of their supply chain and better compete for the long term.

“Nexterus is honored to be recognized by Inbound Logistics for innovative solutions empowering logistics and supply chain excellence in 2023,” says Ryan Polakoff, President of Nexterus. “We research our clients’ needs, then together create winning strategies and implement innovative technology solutions that allow customers to focus on their core business. This award is a testament to how our core values and experienced team create and deliver cost-effective, results-oriented solutions that improve efficiencies and profitability.”

“The editorial selection team had their work cut out for them, especially with all the new entrants and new solutions in the market, ultimately selecting only 100 technology solutions leaders from the 400+ candidate pool,” says Felecia Stratton, Editor, Inbound Logistics. “The Top 100 data submitted drives the Logistics IT Decision Support Tool at www.inboundlogistics.com/cms/search-tool/logistics-it where the Inbound Logistics audience can enter their IT requirements and match the solutions providers best suited to their needs.”

Nexterus is a full-service logistics management company providing customizable solutions, including less-than-truckload (LTL) shipping, full truckload shipping (FTL/TL), international import and export of ocean and air cargo, customs clearance/brokerage, warehousing, and more. With knowledge, experience, and a combination of services, Nexterus ensures clients can meet their customers’ needs most efficiently.

To help demand-driven enterprises understand the role IT solutions can play in their operations, Inbound Logistics annually surveys logistics technology providers. Inbound Logistics gathers data on current trends in logistics IT to gain insights into what solutions are available and how logistics professionals invest their resources in these new solutions.

The Top 100 Logistics IT Providers list appears in all the April 2023 magazine editions and will be posted online by the end of April.

About Nexterus

Nexterus solves urgent and complex supply chain issues, applying expertise and technology to manage and optimize global supply chains. As America’s oldest private, non-asset-based, third-party logistics (3PL) company, Nexterus helps small and medium-sized companies better compete through the power of their supply chains. With best-in-class strategies and services, Nexterus gives clients the freedom to build their businesses without being distracted by complex supply chain challenges and tedious tasks, allowing these companies to improve productivity, efficiencies, and customer service. Please find us at nexterus.com (https://www.nexterus.com).