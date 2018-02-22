NextGate to Showcase Latest Advances in Patient Matching and Identity Management at HIMSS18

Pasadena, Calif., Feb. 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — NextGate, a global leader in patient and provider identification, will demonstrate the latest advancements in patient matching and cloud-based identity software solutions during the annual HIMSS conference in Las Vegas, March 6-9.

HIMSS18 attendees who visit booth 7111 will have an opportunity to view firsthand how NextGate’s identity management tools can transform their healthcare organizations by overcoming the cost, waste and data sharing challenges that result from duplicate records and disparate IT systems.

NextGate will preview major evolutions in biometric and cloud-based innovations, including its market-leading Enterprise Master Patient Index (EMPI), the industry’s first fully managed identity matching platform in the cloud. As an integrated SaaS solution, NextGate’s EMPI allows organizations to rapidly and accurately deliver a longitudinal record at the point of care with the flexibility, affordability and scalability needed in today’s evolving healthcare environment.

“In the face of dramatic healthcare transformation and the pursuit of value based care, organizations must embrace new approaches to improve clinical, financial and operational outcomes. This includes the move to cloud-based solutions as a business imperative to cut costs and improve the quality of care,” said Andy Aroditis, CEO of NextGate.

“Inaccurate, missing or outdated patient information can have profound consequences. I am proud that NextGate is able to help organizations harness the benefits of a cloud environment to proactively manage, detect and eliminate data quality issues for a trusted, reliable patient record,” he said.

NextGate will also show off its newest development in EMPI technology—address resolution and geocode optimization—which uses real-time location intelligence to help solve the fundamental challenge of address management in healthcare for maximized efficiency and data quality.

Other NextGate activities, sessions and events during HIMSS18 include:

HIMSS18 Lightning Session: Enterprise Patient ID for Population Health

Date & Location: Tuesday, March 6, 4:30 pm, Hall G, Booth 9947

Hear from NextGate customer John Supra, Vice President of Solutions & Services of South Carolina’s Care Coordination Institute, as he shares how CCI uses enterprise, cloud-based technology from NextGate to unify patient data across 3,200 providers for statewide outcomes improvement and a seamless patient experience during every encounter in the network.

Biometric Facial Recognition Demo & Fundraiser for Breast Cancer

Date & Location: Tuesday, March 6, 2:00 – 3:00 pm and 5:00 – 6:00 pm; Wednesday, March 7: 12:00 – 1:00 pm and 4:00 – 6:00 pm; Thursday, March 8: 10:00 – 11:00 am, Booth 7111

Biometrics is an emerging trend in healthcare, specifically regarding patient identification. See how NextGate’s revolutionary facial recognition software leverages image-based identification technology and machine learning to increase patient matching accuracy, simplify registration, flag fraudulent activity, and eliminate duplicate records.

HealthWare Systems will also be on hand to show how their real-time patient tracking platform ActiveTRACK is leveraging our biometric facial recognition technology to enhance and authenticate patient check-in and registration.

For every facial recognition demo conducted during HIMSS18, NextGate will donate $20 to the Susan G. Komen LA County Chapter to support the fight against breast cancer.

DRINQ & LEARN Reception

Date & Location: Wednesday, March 7, 4:00 – 6:00 pm, Booth 7111

NextGate invites customers, partners, and any HIMSS attendee who schedules a demo to our Drinq & Learn reception. This is a great opportunity to network with NextGate leaders and learn about our latest product innovations, including enhanced address resolution powered by GBG | Loqate.

The 2018 HIMSS conference will be held March 5-9 at the Venetian-Palazzo-Sands Expo Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. More than 42,000 attendees and 1,300 leading health IT vendors will be exhibiting.

To pre-schedule a demonstration or meeting with NextGate executives, click here. For more information about NextGate and its activities during HIMSS18, visit http://www.nextgate.com/HIMSS18.

About NextGate

NextGate’s expertise in patient and provider identification connects the healthcare ecosystem to provide a complete and an accurate record of care across the enterprise. We help organizations overcome the clinical, operational and financial challenges that result from duplicate records and fragmented information in healthcare for seamless data exchange, enhanced clinical decision-making, and better care collaboration. NextGate’s market-leading EMPI currently manages 250 million lives and is deployed by the nation’s most successful healthcare systems and health information exchanges. For more information, visit NextGate.com.

