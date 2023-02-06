nextSource Keystone Awards 2022

NEW YORK, Feb. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — nextSource, a leading provider of workforce management solutions, today announces the 2022 finalists of the annual Keystone Recognition Program. The Program honors exemplary talent partners who share nextSource’s commitment to provide clients with greater access to talent. They have consistently delivered the finest available talent while providing outstanding customer service.

Our finalists are being recognized for exceptional performance in five critical categories, each requiring commitment to our clients, demonstration of best practices, and quality of service delivery. All talent partners who were actively engaged in supporting nextSources’ client programs in 2022 were eligible to participate in the program.

The finalists, in alphabetical order, are…

Staffing Partner of the Year and Leading Diversity Partner: Ampcus, Eclaro International, Momentum Resource Solutions (each company is a finalist for both awards)

Outstanding Newcomer: 22 nd Century Technologies, Hays U.S. Corporation, Planet Group

Century Technologies, Hays U.S. Corporation, Planet Group International Partner of the Year: Gracemark Solutions, People 2.0, SGF Global

Valued Partner of the Year: Abacus, Matlen Silver, Mindlance

“Connecting clients to exceptional contingent talent is a collaborative effort with our network of 500+ talent provider firms. Each year the nextSource Keystone Program recognizes those partners who demonstrate extraordinary abilities, addressing the most difficult talent sourcing challenges,” commented Catherine Candland, nextSource Chief Executive Officer. “We congratulate and thank our 2022 finalists and will announce the leading partner in each category at an exclusive celebratory event to be held in Washington D.C. in early March.”

About nextSource: nextSource advances the way the world connects with talent. As a privately held, woman-owned business with over 20 years’ experience, nextSource provides a personalized, intelligent approach to workforce solutions driven by high impact, strong results, and continuous growth. We offer innovative workforce solutions that deliver extraordinary service, efficiency, analytical insight, risk mitigation, and improved access to talent that enhances a unified workforce. Solutions offerings include Managed Services Program, Direct Sourcing solutions, Employer of Record services, Independent Contractor Compliance Management, Agent of Record Services, Statement of Work-based Project Services Management, and Workforce Consulting and Advisory services. For more information, visit www.nextSource.com .

For more information, contact marketing@nextsource.com or visit our website.

A graphic accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7b61df79-bd65-45ef-9536-55207fef423a