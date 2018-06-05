NexusTours sponsors two brilliant young athletes from Mexico

CANCUN, Mexico, June 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — NexusTours recognizes sports talent and becomes the Official Sponsor of two athletes, who in May stood out in high performance events held in the city of Cancun – Mexico. Danny Benitez obtained 20th place in her category by swimming 10 km in “El Cruce” from Cancun to Isla Mujeres, while Ignacio Berenguer achieved 2nd in the overall results and 1st in the continentals at the 2018 North American Windsurfing Championship.

Through these sponsorships, the in-destination services company, provides the opportunity for young people to fulfil their dreams and become a role model for the next generation. Such is the case of Danny Benitez, who with the brand support reached in 2017 the first place in the Bodyboard Championship in Mexico in the women’s event.

This year the bodyboarder participated in the most important open water event in Mexico and proudly achieved the 20th position in her category (age 30-35) from a total of 39 competitors. She exceeded her personal record by swimming 10 Km from Cancun to Isla Mujeres in just 3 hours 5 minutes.

“The journey is beautiful! I saw two stingrays, dozens of blue fish and I passed over Isla Mujeres’ coral reefs. I’m very grateful to NexusTours, for trusting me and supporting me to reach my goals, no matter how unattainable they may seem,” stated the Bodyboard Champion.

On the other hand, Ignacio Berenguer has been representing the brand since the beginning of 2018, competing in the Olympic category RS: X of the Windsurf discipline and focusing on his next goal: to obtain the Gold medal in the Central American Games of this year.

At the end of May, the young athlete finished the 2018 North American Championship occupying 2nd place in the general evaluation and the 1st in the continental ones of 57 participants, thus qualifying for the Central American Games to be held in Barranquilla-Colombia, and representing Mexico in the 2019 Pan American Games in Lima, Peru.

“It was a very good competition, although we had difficult conditions because we had several storms that week. Now I’m focused on my next goal, I thank Nexus for the support and I hope to continue getting more results,” said the windsurfer.

In this way NexusTours continues to support and promote sport in various disciplines, accompanying national talent to fulfil their dreams.

