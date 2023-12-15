The partnership aims to bring new opportunities in a growing category to brands and advertisers

NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Nexxen, a global, unified advertising technology platform with deep expertise in video and Connected TV (“CTV”), today announced a partnership between its supply-side platform, Nexxen SSP, and out of home (“OOH”) advertising group Taiv to offer connected TV (“CTV”) OOH opportunities to clients across the advertising ecosystem. The partnership delivers immersive, high impact ad experiences, reaching audiences on the biggest and most prominent screens in sports bars and restaurants across major designated market areas spanning the United States.

Specifically, Taiv’s ad units – strategically positioned alongside premium content, such as live sports – offer an increased level of engagement in high traffic environments. With an average of eight screens per venue and numerous large format displays measuring over 10 feet, this partnership presents an effective new way for advertisers to connect with consumers while they are away from their homes and in more social environments, hitting yet another CTV touchpoint (e.g. out of home). It is one element of Nexxen’s larger CTV OOH offering.

“We’ve always been all in on CTV, and our partnership with Taiv brings broadened reach, increased visibility and enhanced scale to leading brands and advertisers looking to capitalize on CTV OOH formats,” said John Rogers, Vice President, Business Development at Nexxen. “By leveraging Taiv’s extensive network of screens in sports bars and restaurants across the US, our clients have the chance to connect with their audiences in entirely new spaces.”

“We are thrilled to collaborate with Nexxen on expanding our reach in the CTV OOH advertising space,” said Tony Siconolfi, Chief Revenue Officer at Taiv. “Together, we’re creating a dynamic platform to provide compelling marketing messages alongside premium live sports content, and we can’t wait to see how advertisers take advantage of this offering.”

About Nexxen

Under the parent Company Tremor International (AIM / NASDAQ: TRMR), Nexxen empowers advertisers, agencies, publishers and broadcasters around the world to utilize video and Connected TV in the ways that are most meaningful to them. Comprised of a demand-side platform (DSP), supply-side platform (SSP), ad server and data management platform (DMP), Nexxen delivers a flexible and unified technology stack with advanced and exclusive data at its core. Our robust capabilities span discovery, planning, activation, measurement and optimization – available individually or in combination – all designed to enable our partners to reach their goals, no matter how far-reaching or hyper niche they may be. For more information, visit nexxen.com.

About Taiv

Taiv uses AI to make business TV more engaging, profitable, and easier to manage, starting with bars and restaurants. We’ve built proprietary tech that uses computer vision to watch live TV and improve the content with contextually aware commercials, content, and games. Our tech also automates the manual AV tasks that venues have to do every day. For more information, visit www.taiv.tv.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the United States Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are identified by words such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “expects,” “intends,” “may,” “can,” “will,” “estimates,” and other similar expressions. However, these words are not the only way Nexxen identifies forward-looking statements. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including without limitation statements regarding the TAIV partnership and the OOH offering and any benefits thereof, our tech stack, other products and/or offerings of Nexxen and any other subsidiaries affiliates. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause the Nexxen group’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from its expectations expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Nexxen cautions you not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. For a more detailed discussion of these factors, and other factors that could cause actual results to vary materially, interested parties should review the risk factors listed in Tremor International’s most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F, which was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (www.sec.gov) on March 7, 2023. Any forward-looking statements made by us in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release, and we do not intend to update these forward-looking statements after the date of this press release, except as required by law.

