Breaking News
Home / Top News / NFL Alumni and Fatheadz Eyewear Team Up to Provide Free Eyeglasses to NFLA Members

NFL Alumni and Fatheadz Eyewear Team Up to Provide Free Eyeglasses to NFLA Members

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 14 mins ago

Mount Laurel, New Jersey, Nov. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — NFL Alumni (NFLA) today announced a partnership with Fatheadz Eyewear, offering one free pair of glasses per year to all NFLA members. Fatheadz will offer all other products, including upgraded lenses optics and/or other frame styles to NFLA Members at a 50% discount.

“We appreciate Fatheadz for taking care of retired NFL players,” said NFLA CEO Beasley Reece. “It is important that NFLA create partnerships with companies our members know and love. Fatheadz has done an excellent job creating products that are important to fans and pros.”  

Fatheadz Eyewear caters to clients with heads too large to fit standard width eye wear comfortably by providing a product line with over sized eye wear, as well as standard sizes, available in five distinct lines of eye wear for both men and women.

Browse the Fatheadz Eyewear collection by visiting www.fatheadz.com.

About NFL Alumni:
NFL Alumni was founded in 1967 and is the oldest and most recognizable national organization of retired professional athletes. NFL Alumni consists of former NFL players, coaches, executives, spouses, cheerleaders, and associate members. NFL Alumni’s mission “Caring for our Own” is to serve, assist and inform its members and their families. NFL Alumni offers a wide array of medical, financial and business programs to help members lead healthy, productive and successful lives. NFL Alumni also promotes the post-playing careers of its members and it also contributes to local community initiatives under its “Caring for Kids” programs. For more information please visit www.nflalumni.org.

About Fatheadz Eyewear:
Founded in early 2004 under the direction of Rico Elmore, Fatheadz started with exclusively catering to men with heads too large to fit in standard width sunglasses comfortably. To solve this issue, Rico created a product line with four oversized sunglasses available in varying colors. The Fatheadz has grown to encompass five distinct lines of eyewear for both, men and women, specifically tailored to serve our client base. With over 100 unique product offerings, the innovation continues to drive our customer centric business.

CONTACT: Michael Gaimari
NFL Alumni
973-241-5156
[email protected]
GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.