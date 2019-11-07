NFL Alumni and Fatheadz Eyewear Team Up to Provide Free Eyeglasses to NFLA Members

Mount Laurel, New Jersey, Nov. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — NFL Alumni (NFLA) today announced a partnership with Fatheadz Eyewear, offering one free pair of glasses per year to all NFLA members. Fatheadz will offer all other products, including upgraded lenses optics and/or other frame styles to NFLA Members at a 50% discount.

“We appreciate Fatheadz for taking care of retired NFL players,” said NFLA CEO Beasley Reece. “It is important that NFLA create partnerships with companies our members know and love. Fatheadz has done an excellent job creating products that are important to fans and pros.”

Fatheadz Eyewear caters to clients with heads too large to fit standard width eye wear comfortably by providing a product line with over sized eye wear, as well as standard sizes, available in five distinct lines of eye wear for both men and women.

Browse the Fatheadz Eyewear collection by visiting www.fatheadz.com.

About NFL Alumni:

NFL Alumni was founded in 1967 and is the oldest and most recognizable national organization of retired professional athletes. NFL Alumni consists of former NFL players, coaches, executives, spouses, cheerleaders, and associate members. NFL Alumni’s mission “Caring for our Own” is to serve, assist and inform its members and their families. NFL Alumni offers a wide array of medical, financial and business programs to help members lead healthy, productive and successful lives. NFL Alumni also promotes the post-playing careers of its members and it also contributes to local community initiatives under its “Caring for Kids” programs. For more information please visit www.nflalumni.org.

About Fatheadz Eyewear:

Founded in early 2004 under the direction of Rico Elmore, Fatheadz started with exclusively catering to men with heads too large to fit in standard width sunglasses comfortably. To solve this issue, Rico created a product line with four oversized sunglasses available in varying colors. The Fatheadz has grown to encompass five distinct lines of eyewear for both, men and women, specifically tailored to serve our client base. With over 100 unique product offerings, the innovation continues to drive our customer centric business.

CONTACT: Michael Gaimari NFL Alumni 973-241-5156 [email protected]