NFL Alumni Health Teams Up with the CDC to Protect Against COVID-19

Mt. Laurel, New Jersey, Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The National Football League Alumni Association (NFLA) today announced a partnership with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to help raise awareness of and advance efforts to protect Americans from COVID-19.

This partnership is being led by NFL Alumni Health, launched by NFLA to expand NFLA’s efforts to improve the health and wellness of NFLA members, as well as the public at large, in support of NFLA’s mission, which includes “Caring for Our Own,” “Caring for Kids,” and “Caring for our Community.”

Through NFL Alumni Health’s COVID-19 Campaign—conducted in collaboration with CDC—NFL Alumni Health is engaging thousands of former NFL players from across the country—in collaboration with its 39 local chapters—to get the word out about staying safe, wearing a mask, and getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

To support today’s launch, several former NFL players, including Raúl Allegre, Harry Carson, Franco Harris, Warren Moon, and Rod Woodson, have joined with the NFLA leadership Beasley Reece, Bart Oates, Kyle Richardson, and Billy Davis, to get the message out to stay safe and get vaccinated.

“Our country is facing an unprecedented public emergency,” said Beasley Reece, Chief Executive Officer, NFL Alumni Association. “Our goal is to help all Americans—including the most vulnerable—to protect against this deadly disease and help bring our country back to normalcy.”

NFL Alumni Health is expanding upon these efforts in the coming weeks, by engaging more players and expanding the education campaign to support local health departments and their communities across the United States.

To engage with NFL Alumni Health on its COVID-19 Campaign conducted in collaboration with the CDC, contact [email protected]

About NFL Alumni and NFL Alumni Health
Founded in 1967 by a small group of successful retired NFL players, is one of the oldest and well-respected retired player organizations in professional sports. Membership includes thousands of retired players, coaches, front office executives, spouses, cheerleaders, and avid fans.

NFL Alumni Health is a wholly-owned subsidiary of NFL Alumni which is devoted to improving the health and wellness of NFL Alumni members as well as the general public, by providing informational resources, services, and other programs. Visit www.nflalumnihealth.org

CONTACT: Janet Marchibroda
NFL Alumni Health
202.922.9077
[email protected]

