Breaking News
Home / Top News / NFL Alumni Player of the Month Presented by Invicta Watches

NFL Alumni Player of the Month Presented by Invicta Watches

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 24 mins ago

Mount Laurel, New Jersey, Nov. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — NFL Alumni (NFLA) and The Invicta Watch Group announce a new partnership to recognize NFL Alumni’s Player of the Month winners for the 2019-2020 NFL season.

NFLA player members vote monthly for the NFL stars they feel shined brightest. The winner will be presented with a watch from the Invicta NFL Collection. 

“As former NFL players, our guys know what it takes to win,” said NFLA CEO Beasley Reece. “This award is decided by alumni players and that means more to the winners than any other opinion.”

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes won September’s NFLA Player of the Month honor and recently received his beautiful watch.

Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson ran away with the October poll and will be receiving his Invicta NFL Collection watch in the near future.

Check out the Invicta NFL Collection by visiting www.invictawatch.com/collection/nfl.

About NFL Alumni:
NFL Alumni was founded in 1967 and is the oldest and most recognizable national organization of retired professional athletes. NFL Alumni consists of former NFL players, coaches, executives, spouses, cheerleaders, and associate members. NFL Alumni’s mission “Caring for our Own” is to serve, assist and inform its members and their families. NFL Alumni also has a traditional mission of “Caring for Kids” across the country. Player alumni give back in their local communities by raising funds for youth-related charities through their 35 regional chapters. It is a tradition that has existed for more than 50 years. Alumni support typically raises more than $1.5 million dollars for worthwhile causes. To accomplish our mission & vision, we have established the NFL Alumni Foundation which is a 501 (c)(3) non-profit organization. For more information please visit www.nflalumni.org.

About Invicta Watch Group:
Led by innovation and nurtured with the consistency of quality and brand personality, the forward-thinking energy of The Invicta Watch Group continues its brazen journey. The long-held belief that supremely crafted timepieces can be offered for modest sums is the founding principles of Invicta and that ideology still resides at the core of all Invicta creations In setting a premise of exceptional standards, Invicta maintains their objective by successfully satisfying consumers and collectors alike at any price point.

CONTACT: Michael Gaimari
NFL Alumni
973-241-5156
[email protected]
GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.