Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / NFL Legend and Boxer Frank Gore VIP Autograph Signing and Meet & Greet

NFL Legend and Boxer Frank Gore VIP Autograph Signing and Meet & Greet

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 1 hour ago

NFL Running Back & Boxer Frank Gore Scheduled to Meets with Fans

Frank Gore: Boxing Pre Fight Event

Frank Gore: Boxing Pre Fight Event

Frank Gore: Boxing Pre Fight Event

TAMPA, Fla., Dec. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sinbad Sports today announced a public VIP Autograph Signing and Meet & Greet with NFL Legend and Heavyweight Boxer Frank Gore. This event will feature a Pre-Fight appearance with Boxer Frank Gore prior to his boxing debut where he will be available to meet fans, sign autographs, boxing gloves, memorabilia, and other items with a paid autograph ticket. The event will be held Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021 at Embassy Suites, Tampa FL, just blocks away from the Amalie Arena where Frank Gore and Deron Williams will be fighting in a Heavyweight Boxing Match on the Logan Paul – Tommy Fury undercard scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021.

What:           VIP Autograph Signing and Meet & Greet with NFL Legend and Heavyweight Boxer Frank Gore

Where:         Embassy Suites 513 S. Florida Ave Tampa FL 33602

When:          Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021                  Time:   5 pm to 6:30 pm

Info:              Tickets available at the door day of the event or advance tickets online at www.sinbadsports.com
Autograph Tickets $79 for 1 Autograph includes Photo Op & JSA Authentication
Bring your own items or purchase helmets, boxing gloves, photos, available at the event.

This boxing event marks the culmination of a strategic boxing matchup between Frank Gore, an established NFL running back in the NFL, against Deron Williams, a successful NBA player. This collaboration of boxing and sports is quite popular now and allows fans of different sports to experience boxing for the first time and from a different angle.

“Sinbad Sports is honored to be on this journey with Frank Gore and is more than honored to be the first to offer autographed boxing memorabilia for an NFL Running Back Legend. We have done several autograph signing and events with Frank Gore over the years and all of them successful but when he announced he was taking a break from the NFL to box, it was a game changer,” said Sinbad Elhaddad, President of Sinbad Sports. “I think his fan base supports him no matter what he does. He is an NFL and sports living legend that is successful in the NFL at age 38 and will be successful in the boxing ring as well. Boxing is not new to Frank. It’s always been part of his training and work ethic.”

About Sinbad Sports:
Sinbad Sports has been in the licensed sports and events business for over 30 years and has done over 10 VIP Autograph Signing with Frank Gore and over 60 signings with athletes and celebrities including Michael Irving, Jarvis Landry, Shannon Briggs, Jim Kelly, Roger Craig, Ricky Williams, Dennis Rodman, and many more. Our website www.sinbadsports.com has ticket, event and merchandise information and information on past events. We specialize in public appearances with high profile athletes and celebrities while getting an up close and personal experience with your favorite personalities.

For more information, visit www.sinbadsports.com
Follow Sinbad Sports on Instagram @sinbadsports Facebook @sinbadsportstowershops @sinbadsports and Twitter @sinbadsports

Contact Sinbad Sports – Sinbad Elhaddad mrsinbad@sinbadsports.com for more information and media credentials

Related Images

Image 1: Frank Gore: Boxing Pre Fight Event

NFL Running Back and Boxer Frank Gore getting ready for his heavyweight boxing debut against Deron Williams in Tampa

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment

  • Frank Gore: Boxing Pre Fight Event

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.