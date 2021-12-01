NFL Legend and Boxer Frank Gore VIP Autograph Signing and Meet & Greet

NFL Running Back & Boxer Frank Gore Scheduled to Meets with Fans

TAMPA, Fla., Dec. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sinbad Sports today announced a public VIP Autograph Signing and Meet & Greet with NFL Legend and Heavyweight Boxer Frank Gore. This event will feature a Pre-Fight appearance with Boxer Frank Gore prior to his boxing debut where he will be available to meet fans, sign autographs, boxing gloves, memorabilia, and other items with a paid autograph ticket. The event will be held Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021 at Embassy Suites, Tampa FL, just blocks away from the Amalie Arena where Frank Gore and Deron Williams will be fighting in a Heavyweight Boxing Match on the Logan Paul – Tommy Fury undercard scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021.

What: VIP Autograph Signing and Meet & Greet with NFL Legend and Heavyweight Boxer Frank Gore

Where: Embassy Suites 513 S. Florida Ave Tampa FL 33602

When: Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021 Time: 5 pm to 6:30 pm

Info: Tickets available at the door day of the event or advance tickets online at www.sinbadsports.com

Autograph Tickets $79 for 1 Autograph includes Photo Op & JSA Authentication

Bring your own items or purchase helmets, boxing gloves, photos, available at the event.

This boxing event marks the culmination of a strategic boxing matchup between Frank Gore, an established NFL running back in the NFL, against Deron Williams, a successful NBA player. This collaboration of boxing and sports is quite popular now and allows fans of different sports to experience boxing for the first time and from a different angle.

“Sinbad Sports is honored to be on this journey with Frank Gore and is more than honored to be the first to offer autographed boxing memorabilia for an NFL Running Back Legend. We have done several autograph signing and events with Frank Gore over the years and all of them successful but when he announced he was taking a break from the NFL to box, it was a game changer,” said Sinbad Elhaddad, President of Sinbad Sports. “I think his fan base supports him no matter what he does. He is an NFL and sports living legend that is successful in the NFL at age 38 and will be successful in the boxing ring as well. Boxing is not new to Frank. It’s always been part of his training and work ethic.”

About Sinbad Sports:

Sinbad Sports has been in the licensed sports and events business for over 30 years and has done over 10 VIP Autograph Signing with Frank Gore and over 60 signings with athletes and celebrities including Michael Irving, Jarvis Landry, Shannon Briggs, Jim Kelly, Roger Craig, Ricky Williams, Dennis Rodman, and many more. Our website www.sinbadsports.com has ticket, event and merchandise information and information on past events. We specialize in public appearances with high profile athletes and celebrities while getting an up close and personal experience with your favorite personalities.

For more information, visit www.sinbadsports.com

Follow Sinbad Sports on Instagram @sinbadsports Facebook @sinbadsportstowershops @sinbadsports and Twitter @sinbadsports

Contact Sinbad Sports – Sinbad Elhaddad mrsinbad@sinbadsports.com for more information and media credentials

